Michigan State

Daily Mail

The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat

Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Channel 3000

How Lewis Pugh braved sharks and shipping containers in the world’s first swim across the Red Sea

Having previously swum in the world’s coldest waters wearing just his swimming trunks, for his latest challenge Lewis Pugh went to the opposite extreme. When he became the first person to swim across the Red Sea last month — a feat which took 16 days and saw him encounter crashing waves, busy shipping channels and extraordinary sea life — Pugh toiled against what was by far the warmest ocean he’s ever experienced.
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica

A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.France still had not publicly offered the Ocean Viking a safe port, but spokesman Francesco Creazzo of the SOS Mediterranee group said the Norwegian-flagged ship was hoping it would eventually do so.Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni jumped the gun somewhat and issued a statement Tuesday evening thanking France for taking the Ocean Viking in,...
The Independent

Glitter and plastics found in stomachs of seabirds on Welsh Island

Manx shearwaters on Skomer Island in Wales are eating glitter and tiny pieces of plastic, scientists have found, raising fears that plastic ingestion is becoming widespread among this seabird species.A team of UK researchers examined the stomach contents of 34 adult and young birds found dead on the Island.The team found nine out of 12 fledglings and 15 out of 22 adult birds had ingested at least one piece of plastic.In total, the birds had swallowed more than 70 individual pieces of plastic – all smaller than 5mm, the scientists said.Dr Louise Gentle, a wildlife conservation researcher in Nottingham Trent...
The Independent

Sir David Attenborough research ship prepares for second voyage to Antarctica

The director of British Antarctic Survey warned that rising sea levels could hit capital cities around the world, as the RRS Sir David Attenborough prepares for its second voyage to Antarctica.The £200m polar research ship, home to around 30 crew and up to 60 scientists and support staff, will set sail from Harwich in Essex on Sunday.It is set to arrive at Rothera Research Station, on the Antarctic peninsula by Christmas for scientists to continue to investigate issues including future sea-level rise and threats to marine biodiversity.Professor Dame Jane Francis, the Director of British Antarctic Survey, which operates the polar...
lonelyplanet.com

Check out Janet Richard's best day in Malta

Whether you come for its crystal blue Mediterranean waters. prehistoric temples, delicious gastronomy or exciting nightlife, laid-back Malta is a great place to unwind. Janet Richard grew up on the island and shows us how to have the perfect day on Malta. My name is Janet and I was born...
techaiapp.com

Dining with Icelanders in Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog

Whether it’s geyseros, glaciers or guillemots, Iceland is a country bursting with natural wonders and one that you really must try to visit at least once. Hopefully my posts from our recent trip have demonstrated just how much there is to see and do – the landscapes and waterfalls, the geothermal wonders and the wealth of unique experiences. But perhaps you noticed one thing missing? Whilst we have met lots of people on the way, much of what we did was very much geared towards tourists and, aside from the occasional guide, most of our interactions were also with other tourists.
lonelyplanet.com

4 days in Halkidiki, Greece to relax and unwind

Often eclipsed by the islands to the south, Northern Greece’s Halkidiki peninsula stretches into the Aegean Sea and offers blissful beaches that are an idyllic setting to relax and unwind. There are a plethora of dreamy beach options and dazzling nightclubs to visit in this part of Greece, so...

