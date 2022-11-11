Read full article on original website
WBTV
Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, but winter-like forecast ahead!. Below-average temperatures to last through the 7-day... Patchy fog, areas of mist possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week. Cold, but dry weekend ahead. Our First Alert Weather Day has come to a close...
WBTV
Unseasonably cold weather on its way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet and chilly for the rest of today with a drier, but cold weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week. First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, cold. Workweek: Unseasonably cold, dry. Weekend: Dry and chilly. Overcast, foggy, and wet for today...
WBTV
Cold, wet Tuesday could bring wintry mix to the mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably cold temperatures continue this week with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Tuesday for wet weather. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Periods of rain, cold with wintry mix in the mountains. Workweek: Dry and winter-like. After a freezing start this morning, today will...
WBTV
Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
WBTV
Cold, wet Tuesday comes after a chilly, sunny Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry air has settled across the Carolinas, keeping us mostly sunny but chilly today. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny, sub-freezing temps to start. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Miserably cold and wet, mountain ice. Rest of the Week: Below-normal temperatures linger through the...
WBTV
2022 State of Housing in Charlotte Report: Home prices significantly increased during pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s expensive to live in Charlotte, but people living in the area already knew that. Now, there’s more proof with facts from UNC Charlotte’s 68-page report on the “State of Housing in Charlotte Report.”. The 4th annual report shows the pandemic is...
WBTV
Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute
Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Rainy, cold Tuesday before we start to dry out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. In short, it will be wet and cold. An area of low pressure will drift along the northern Gulf Coast, throwing rain and drizzle back our way. First Alert Weather Day Today: Wet and cold, temperatures hold in the...
WBTV
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte. The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. “I look forward...
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
WBTV
REPORT: Charlotte LYNX manager “directed controllers to violate safety rules” at last job
Meck County holds public hearing on how to spend money to fight opioids. Mecklenburg County commissioners are getting ready to spend some money to specifically to fight opioids. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
WBTV
Neighbors concerned Uptown intersection is dangerous after multiple crashes there this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Benner and his wife moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to the Fourth Ward. “I’m still getting used to the infrastructure. I moved from Minneapolis and it was a little better there,” Benner said. And in the last year, he reports...
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed on Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 6:31 a.m. at the 200 block of Matheson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and a 2020...
WBTV
Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at...
WBTV
Two people injured in shooting at Salisbury house party
WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. Winter Weather Advisory issued...
WBTV
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. According to police,...
