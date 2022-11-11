ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, but winter-like forecast ahead!. Below-average temperatures to last through the 7-day... Patchy fog, areas of mist possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week. Cold, but dry weekend ahead. Our First Alert Weather Day has come to a close...
WBTV

Unseasonably cold weather on its way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet and chilly for the rest of today with a drier, but cold weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week. First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, cold. Workweek: Unseasonably cold, dry. Weekend: Dry and chilly. Overcast, foggy, and wet for today...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cold, wet Tuesday could bring wintry mix to the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably cold temperatures continue this week with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Tuesday for wet weather. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Periods of rain, cold with wintry mix in the mountains. Workweek: Dry and winter-like. After a freezing start this morning, today will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
LANDIS, NC
WBTV

Cold, wet Tuesday comes after a chilly, sunny Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry air has settled across the Carolinas, keeping us mostly sunny but chilly today. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny, sub-freezing temps to start. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Miserably cold and wet, mountain ice. Rest of the Week: Below-normal temperatures linger through the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute

Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed on Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 6:31 a.m. at the 200 block of Matheson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and a 2020...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two people injured in shooting at Salisbury house party

WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. Winter Weather Advisory issued...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy