New Mexico State

New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space

By Curtis Segarra
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee.

The state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) regularly evaluates the cost of operations and programs across the state. In their latest newsletter , they highlight that the state is paying up to $18 million for unused space across multiple state agencies. Much of the issue is tied to staff vacancies across state government offices and teleworking practices.

Who will replace Raúl Torrez as Bernalillo County District Attorney?

“In one case, almost all the employees of an agency occupying a building with a $1.2 million annual lease were continuing to telework,” the LFC notes. “And the agency had no plan in place for when the workers would be back in the building.”

The LFC notes that the state spends around $158 million per year on facility upkeep and rent across the executive, judicial, and legislative branch. But around 20% of state jobs are unfilled and around 38% of state employees telework each day, meaning that there’s “a need for better space planning,” the LFC says.

The state’s General Services Department manages much, but not all, of the state’s office space. Yet according to the LFC, the General Services Department “does not fully exercise its authority over space planning” and the state has no statewide policy on telework to set rules to limit wasted space. Given that the problem of unused space spans agencies, a statewide solution might be key.

Keeping in mind that owned space is generally cheaper than rented space, the General Services Department is working on transitioning state agencies to state-owned buildings and offices, the LFC notes. More information, and a formal report, is expected be presented at a November 15 LFC meeting.

