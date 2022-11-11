Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana
Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Regular season finales full of playoff implications
BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday. At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men's cross country qualifies for NCAA Championships for first time in 20 years
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 2022 cross country season is officially one for the record books. For the first time since 2002, the Bobcat men’s cross country team has qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Montana State was one of 13 teams to earn an at-large bid and one of only two Big Sky schools to qualify as a team for the national championships.
406mtsports.com
Week 11: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats blow out Cal Poly on the road
The Bobcats broke program records for total yards (744) and rushing yards (554) even after they pulled most of their starters following a 51-14 first half. No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 2 hrs ago. Marqui Johnson helped...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: College football box scores
MTST: Snell 1 run (Glessner kick), 02:28. CP: Cuevas 8 pass from Paulette (Ohlsen kick), 13:44. MTST: Seymour 26 fumble return (Glessner kick), 08:05. CP: Cuevas 34 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 03:53. MTST: FG Glessner 31, 00:00. Third Quarter. MTST: Garrigan 7 pass from Austin (Glessner kick), 12:17. CP:...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats play at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The No. 3-ranked Montana State football team (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) is facing Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Kickoff for MSU's final road game of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time. Pregame. MSU...
406mtsports.com
'Competitiveness' guiding Montana Grizzlies to the finish line
MISSOULA – Just a few short weeks ago, the outlook for the Montana Grizzlies football team was bleak. At least according to a large group of media pundits and college football fans across the country. It went from being the winner of five-straight games to the loser of three...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women move to 2-0 with road win over BYU
BOZEMAN — Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising GameDay Decision
College GameDay is heading to a surprising campus for its next destination. The famous college football pregame show announced on Sunday that it will be heading to Bozeman for next week's Montana-Montana State rivalry game. This is one of the top rivalries in the FCS, and GameDay has never been...
406mtsports.com
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
Traffic snarled Monday on Bozeman Hill
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Fairfield Sun Times
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
Brawl of the Wild brings higher hotel, Airbnb prices to Bozeman
As the Cat-Griz game approaches, hotels and Airbnbs are booking up quickly as fans pour into Bozeman.
montanarightnow.com
Recreationists in the Gallatin Nat'l Forest reminded of avalanche danger
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountains are seeing snow, and recreationists are planning trips, but with winter weather off to a good start, avalanches are possible. The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky have one to two and a half feet of snow, with mountains near West Yellowstone and Cooke City seeing two to three and a half feet of snow.
Comments / 0