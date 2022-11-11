ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's megadrought: The latest and what can we do to help

PHOENIX - The federal government is expected to restrict Arizona's water supply even more in the coming months due to the megadrought, heading into the new year. However, no one knows exactly what that will mean, but we do know the three-decade drought is shrinking the Colorado River with no end in sight.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Adrian Fontes speaks after winning Arizona Secretary of State race

Democrat Adrian Fontes delivered his first remarks since being projected as the winner in the Arizona Secretary of State races. Fontes said his goal as secretary of state is to end partisanship when it comes to election administration. "As secretary of state, I represent all Arizonans, regardless of whether or not you voted for me. I am going to have your best interest in mind as a voter," he said. Fontes' opponent, Republican Mark Finchem, has not yet conceded the race.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site

Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
CAMDEN, SC
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona teen with cerebral palsy using zero-gravity physical therapy following surgery

PHOENIX - An Arizona teenager with cerebral palsy is using a new type of zero-gravity technology to recover after extensive surgery. Charlie Duffy has gone through numerous surgeries to try to heal the left side of her body. Physical therapy is a tough process, but she does it because she’s trying to get back to 100% and get back on the softball field.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox10phoenix.com

A look at what's new at the Arizona Snowbowl this season

The days are getting shorter, the temps are getting cooler and the calendar is down to two pages left. That means it's about time to head up north for fun at the Arizona Snowbowl. FOX 10's Anita Roman shows you what's new this year.

