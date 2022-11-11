Read full article on original website
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
Arizona's megadrought: The latest and what can we do to help
PHOENIX - The federal government is expected to restrict Arizona's water supply even more in the coming months due to the megadrought, heading into the new year. However, no one knows exactly what that will mean, but we do know the three-decade drought is shrinking the Colorado River with no end in sight.
Arizona resident feared dead in shooting near University of Idaho
A quadruple homicide over the weekend left four University of Idaho students dead and we're learning that one of those students may have Arizona ties. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more.
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Adrian Fontes speaks after winning Arizona Secretary of State race
Democrat Adrian Fontes delivered his first remarks since being projected as the winner in the Arizona Secretary of State races. Fontes said his goal as secretary of state is to end partisanship when it comes to election administration. "As secretary of state, I represent all Arizonans, regardless of whether or not you voted for me. I am going to have your best interest in mind as a voter," he said. Fontes' opponent, Republican Mark Finchem, has not yet conceded the race.
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site
Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
Ballot count continues in Arizona as some key races are too close to call
FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak updates us on the latest election results drop as Maricopa County released nearly 100,000 ballot results. Still, the key races such as governor and attorney general are too close to call.
Arizona teen with cerebral palsy using zero-gravity physical therapy following surgery
PHOENIX - An Arizona teenager with cerebral palsy is using a new type of zero-gravity technology to recover after extensive surgery. Charlie Duffy has gone through numerous surgeries to try to heal the left side of her body. Physical therapy is a tough process, but she does it because she’s trying to get back to 100% and get back on the softball field.
'Unmitigated disaster': Former GOP candidate for Arizona governor calls for Kelli Ward's resignation
PHOENIX - Following the 2022 Arizona General Election, former Republican candidate for governor, Karrin Taylor Robson, has called for Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign. On Twitter, Robson stated that the AZGOP lost every major statewide race and the party is currently in the weakest position in 50 years.
What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid...
A look at what's new at the Arizona Snowbowl this season
The days are getting shorter, the temps are getting cooler and the calendar is down to two pages left. That means it's about time to head up north for fun at the Arizona Snowbowl. FOX 10's Anita Roman shows you what's new this year.
