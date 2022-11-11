ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements

TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve

TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insidernj.com

New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ

Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert

How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
beckersasc.com

87% of New Jersey patients want physician oversight in anesthesia

Eighty-seven percent of surveyed New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway on Nov. 12. Additionally, according to the survey, a majority of voters say that legislation permitting certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without physician oversight wouldn't improve patient...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial

Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
