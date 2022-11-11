Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
2023 Nissan Versa Starts under $17,000 and Looks a Bit Cooler
The 2023 Nissan Versa has been given a refresh, showing off a new grille with silver trim pieces accenting the main blacked-out element. The highest trim level now offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a WiFi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad is also now available. The Versa still comes with...
msn.com
Photos of 2023 Lucid Air Pure and Touring Models
Slide 1 of 11: Deliveries are just getting underway on the Lucid Air's midlevel Touring model, and the entry-level Lucid Air Pure will follow in 2023. Now the EV startup has released definitive performance and range information, revealing EPA range numbers that are higher than the 406-mile estimates we've seen to date. Here are some interior and exterior images of the two Air models.READ THE FULL STORY.
msn.com
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
Comments / 0