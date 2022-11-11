Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.

3 DAYS AGO