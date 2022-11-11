Read full article on original website
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Is It Illegal To Pull Through An Empty Parking Space In New Jersey?
We argue about the do's and don'ts of driving a lot in New Jersey. Do use your blinker. Don't drive 25 mph in the left lane. Do go approximately 10 mph over the speed limit because who goes the speed limit? Don't trail my butt!. Well this one is not...
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve
TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?
If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has...
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
‘My poop can save your life': NJ man’s billboard is turning heads
He's known as the Perfect Poop Guy, which to some might be a stinker of a nickname, but 71-year-old Herbie Allen uses it as the name of his website and his social media handle. It's not a gimmick he wants to go to waste, either. The Press of Atlantic City...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
