New Jersey State

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve

TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

