FBI agents team up with Fargo Police in first-of-its kind crime "outreach" at apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time ever, FBI agents worked with Fargo police officers in conducting an "outreach" aimed at building relationships at an apartment complex where crime is a problem. "The main reason for the outreach is there was a little bit of an uptick and anecdotal information...
Cass County officials honor citizens, law enforcement who saved man's life
(Cass County, ND) -- Officials in Cass County are honoring four people who saved a man's life in late August. Authorities say Alyssa Redday and Nash Heminger, along with North Dakota Trooper Cameron McCann and Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Krause came to the aid of a young man who had been walking along I-29 near the Kindred Exit.
Charges pending after gun brought onto MSUM campus
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State University Moorhead student may be facing charges after bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that the student was actually caught with the firearm at an off-campus event that was sponsored by the University, but had previously been armed with the weapon earlier while on school grounds.
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
Fargo Youth Initiative works to identify concerns and create solutions for local teens
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Youth Initiative continues it's work aimed at improving the lives of young people in the city. "A couple years ago they did a survey that reached over 400 students in the area to hear their concerns about both mental health and about racial equity and so they gathered all that data and they shared it with school leaders, they shared it with the board of public health, Fargo public schools, the city commission, said Staff Liaison Catlyn Christie.
Crews at Suite Shots working to re-hang and repair driving range netting following ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Crews are working on putting the nets back up along the driving range at Suite Shots in south Fargo after they came down during Thursday's ice storm. "The thing they engineer for is with an ice storm and the weight of freezing rain and ice on that netting, what can't happen is the weight becomes so great that the poles snap," said Mark Johnson, Suite Shots General Manager.
Cass County Republicans name Howe's replacement in State House
(Cass County, ND) -- A new state representative from rural Cass County is headed to Bismarck. Republican leaders appointed Jonathan Warrey to succeed Michael Howe. Howe resigned Wednesday after being elected as Secretary of State. Warrey is chief operating officer for an information technology and office equipment vendor. He will...
Enrichment Operation founder Peter Ferguson honored with MoorHeart award
(Moorhead, MN) -- The leader of a local organization that exposes people to arts, nature, food, music and other growth opportunities is being honored by the City of Moorhead. During Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Shelly Carlson presented Peter Ferguson with the MoorHeart award. Ferguson is committed to youth outreach...
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school
(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
NDSU Senior Safety Michael Tutsie Previews His Final Regular Season Game
NDSU Bison senior safety Michael Tutsie joined Big Game James McCarty on Prime Time Sports. They previewed this weekends Harvest Bowl game against No. 16 North Dakota, discussed the emotions of senior day, and more!
Day To Day Chance For Flurries And Snow Showers
After last night's snow showers which lead to about two to three inches of snowfall in Fargo and a general one to three around the area, more snow showers are in the forecast. Twenties look common for highs through the first half of the week before teens rush in for the back half.
P!NK coming to Fargodome in 2023
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargodome has another major act set to grace the stage next year. Three-time Grammy Award Winning artist P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour is making a stop at the Dome August 19th. The stop in Fargo marks one of 21 on the tour, which also includes performances at...
