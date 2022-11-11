ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds presents his first budget with no tax increase. Here’s what’s in it

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds delivers his 2023 budget address Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at SteelStacks. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds called the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed last year, a “transformational, historic investment ”at his first budget address Friday.

He credited the landmark piece of legislation, along with the diligent planning and budgeting of former mayors, for putting the city in a good financial position today.

Reynolds said the city will have a balanced budget in 2023 and will not increase taxes, but residents will face a higher fee for recycling because of an expiring contract.

Here are the key takeaways from the mayor’s address, which laid out the city’s $118.4 million 2023 budget as well as future spending in the years to come.

How Bethlehem will spend ARPA funds in 2023

Bethlehem received $34.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — the city has spent $7.2 million so far, and plans to spend $16 million more in 2023.

The city in 2023 will put $5 million toward an affordable housing fund, $2 million for anti-homelessness initiatives and $3 million toward a community recovery fund.

The city identified those spending priorities through We Build Bethlehem, a city initiative that asked residents for feedback on how they wanted to see ARPA dollars spent. City officials presented findings of that study last month.

But $18 million, the bulk of the city’s ARPA dollars, will go toward one-time capital expenses like buying new fire engines and repairing roads.

Reynolds promised that money would not just financially benefit the city. He committed to putting debt savings from the capital project spending to fund permanent community reinvestment projects by 2026.

“We are going to spend $34 million in the spirit of pandemic recovery in the coming years,” Reynolds said.

Spending American Rescue Plan dollars on capital projects allows the city to forego taking on debt to pay for them, saving the city around $7.3 million in interest payments. That will allow the city to save $25.3 million by 2026, which Reynolds said would go toward permanent initiatives that benefit vulnerable residents.

“By 2026, financial stability, plus reduced debt payments, equals the opportunity for permanent community reinvestment,” Reynolds said.

A rosy financial picture

Reynolds touted the city’s AA- bond rating, which has improved from a BBB stable rating in 2014. Bond credit ratings represent the city’s bond worthiness, or how likely the city is to repay its debts on time.

The city has reduced its debt from $170 million in 2015 to $110 million this year. Reynolds predicts the city will reduce its debt even further to $77 million by 2026. He credited former mayors for diligent decision-making that put the city in a good financial spot.

“I look at our budget now, and I look back at some of our budgets that happened 15, 20 years ago, under Mayor [Don] Cunningham, under Mayor [Jon] Callahan, and the job they did was incredible,” Reynolds said.

He touted the city’s support of economic development, which has helped grow the city’s tax base so that its revenue now outpaces its debt.

Despite the strong financial picture, Bethlehem faces a $2.1 million increase in personnel costs in 2023 to cover raises and health care for employees, but only a $1.6 million increase in revenue. Reynolds said the slight discrepancy is not a cause for concern because the projected revenue increase is only a “conservative estimate” that could end up being higher.

Recycling fee to increase

Bethlehem is likely to raise its yearly recycling fee from $70 to $90 this year to cover a $600,000 increase in the cost of its recycling contract.

Republic Services, the city’s former recycling services provider, chose not to renew its contract with the city, and it will expire at the end of 2022. The contract with a new provider will cost the city $1.7 million yearly, up from $1.1 million under the previous contract.

Recycling contractors are facing higher labor and supply costs, Reynolds said, which is why contract costs are rising.

It’s the first time the city has raised the fee since 2015.

“We could have avoided this, I could have just skipped this slide, because we’ve talked about this at city council 97 times,” Reynolds said. “But that’s not how we’ve got to this point. We got to this point by looking people in the eye and telling them what the deal is.”

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

Comments / 2

 

Allentown, PA
