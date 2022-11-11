LAS VEGAS (AP) — Retired Las Vegas correspondent Robert Macy of The Associated Press has died at age 85. He covered entertainment, crime and sports in Sin City over the course of two decades. Macy’s family says he died in hospice early Friday following a brief illness. During his time in Las Vegas, Macy interviewed over 200 celebrities and developed personal friendships with more than a few. Macy began his AP career in 1971 as a writer for the news cooperative’s bureau in Kansas City, Missouri. Macy retired from AP in 2000 and the following year was inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO