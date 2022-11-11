Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
emueagles.com
LaMonta Stone Tabbed Director of Operations for Men's Hoops
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University men's basketball Head Coach Stan Heath announced today, Nov. 14, the hiring of LaMonta Stone as the program's Director of Basketball Operations. Stone, who previously served as an assistant coach at Eastern during the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons, returns to Ypsilanti with a wealth of experience in the world of basketball.
lvsportsbiz.com
UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team
UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
emueagles.com
Tomasek Earns Fourth MAC Player of the Week Honor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Nov. 14. It marks the fourth time in his career he has garnered the accolade, all of which have come during the current campaign. He is the first Eastern Michigan player to earn player of the week accolades four times in a season since the 2018 campaign when former punter Jake Julien did so five times in 13 weeks of play.
emueagles.com
Tennis Makes Strong Appearance at WMU Invite
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University tennis team took part in the WMU Invitational, hosted by EMU's Mid-American Conference and in-state counterpart, Western Michigan University, last weekend, Nov. 11-13. Eastern competed in both the singles and doubles draw of the event, finishing the action with two victories on the doubles side of the action, and four singles wins.
emueagles.com
Defensive Effort Leads Eastern Michigan Over SIU-Edwardsville, 71-62
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team held Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field on the way to a 71-62 win against the Cougars on the road Sunday, Nov. 13 inside the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center located in Edwardsville, Ill.
Rock legend John Fogerty to perform at halftime during Raiders game
Fogerty is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and has served his country proudly through his service, various performances for troops around the world and charitable donations to veterans.
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Las Vegas AP correspondent Robert Macy dies at 85
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Retired Las Vegas correspondent Robert Macy of The Associated Press has died at age 85. He covered entertainment, crime and sports in Sin City over the course of two decades. Macy’s family says he died in hospice early Friday following a brief illness. During his time in Las Vegas, Macy interviewed over 200 celebrities and developed personal friendships with more than a few. Macy began his AP career in 1971 as a writer for the news cooperative’s bureau in Kansas City, Missouri. Macy retired from AP in 2000 and the following year was inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.
Holidays in Sin City: How to Celebrate Thanksgiving Off the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas has everything, including holiday plans if you need them. While known for being...
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Famed Las Vegas Strip Venue Sold
"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" works as a marketing slogan, and it was sort of true in "The Hangover" movies, but the reality is that some Las Vegas decisions follow you home. That late-night tattoo, for example, will forever remind you of both your love for the Tasmanian...
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community
LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
Old Riviera lot to be sold, expansion on Las Vegas Strip continues
Las Vegas locals may notice a fresh face of new buildings on the north end of the Strip.
Americajr.com
Nearly 1,000 vehicles sold to the highest bidder at 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — An estimated 1,000 vehicles crossed the auction block at the 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas. Those were made up of American muscle cars, classics, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and motorcycles. Here are some of the most expensive vehicles sold: A 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT...
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
jammin1057.com
Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13
Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
whatnowvegas.com
Cheba Hut to Open in Henderson, with Possible Centennial Hills Location on the Horizon
Cheba Hut, a “‘Toasted’ sub concept that has been curing munchies since its start in 1998,” will open its fourth sub shop in the Las Vegas before the end of the year. The brand’s first Henderson location is set to open on Stephanie Street this December 12.
