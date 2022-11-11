ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

emueagles.com

LaMonta Stone Tabbed Director of Operations for Men's Hoops

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University men's basketball Head Coach Stan Heath announced today, Nov. 14, the hiring of LaMonta Stone as the program's Director of Basketball Operations. Stone, who previously served as an assistant coach at Eastern during the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons, returns to Ypsilanti with a wealth of experience in the world of basketball.
YPSILANTI, MI
lvsportsbiz.com

UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team

UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
emueagles.com

Tomasek Earns Fourth MAC Player of the Week Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University sophomore punter Mitchell Tomasek (Columbus, Ohio-Worthington Kilbourne) collected Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced today, Nov. 14. It marks the fourth time in his career he has garnered the accolade, all of which have come during the current campaign. He is the first Eastern Michigan player to earn player of the week accolades four times in a season since the 2018 campaign when former punter Jake Julien did so five times in 13 weeks of play.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Tennis Makes Strong Appearance at WMU Invite

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University tennis team took part in the WMU Invitational, hosted by EMU's Mid-American Conference and in-state counterpart, Western Michigan University, last weekend, Nov. 11-13. Eastern competed in both the singles and doubles draw of the event, finishing the action with two victories on the doubles side of the action, and four singles wins.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Defensive Effort Leads Eastern Michigan Over SIU-Edwardsville, 71-62

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team held Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field on the way to a 71-62 win against the Cougars on the road Sunday, Nov. 13 inside the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center located in Edwardsville, Ill.
YPSILANTI, MI
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Las Vegas AP correspondent Robert Macy dies at 85

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Retired Las Vegas correspondent Robert Macy of The Associated Press has died at age 85. He covered entertainment, crime and sports in Sin City over the course of two decades. Macy’s family says he died in hospice early Friday following a brief illness. During his time in Las Vegas, Macy interviewed over 200 celebrities and developed personal friendships with more than a few. Macy began his AP career in 1971 as a writer for the news cooperative’s bureau in Kansas City, Missouri. Macy retired from AP in 2000 and the following year was inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Famed Las Vegas Strip Venue Sold

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" works as a marketing slogan, and it was sort of true in "The Hangover" movies, but the reality is that some Las Vegas decisions follow you home. That late-night tattoo, for example, will forever remind you of both your love for the Tasmanian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13

Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
LAS VEGAS, NV

