Dare County announces Thanksgiving closures and trash collection changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event
The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
Shrinking Outer Banks: Major efforts underway to save the beaches
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The calming crash of ocean waves along the Outer Banks has attracted families here for generations. "All my children grew up on these beaches, my mother used to come with my grandmother and us and my great aunt," said Pam McFaden, of Virginia. Times have...
First Flight High School and StageKraft Productions present “Peter Pan and Wendy”
IT’S TIME FOR ‘PETER PAN AND WENDY’! The fall play “Peter Pan and Wendy” opens this week! The show runs Thursday and Friday evenings at 7 and Saturday afternoon at 2 in the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium from Nov. 17-19. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students, children and senior citizens. Magic wands will be on sale for anyone who wants to be part of the audience participation! This show is a lot of fun for both adults and children and we hope to see you there.
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
Edward W. Wise, Jr. of Nags Head, November 11
Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised by his Aunt Agnes...
Mary Parker of Currituck, November 12
Mary Elizabeth Parker, age 84, of Currituck, NC died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Currituck, NC on January 3, 1938 to John Parker and Virginia Voliva Parker. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Dowdy Baggett (Robert) of Jarvisburg, NC...
‘She made sure Hatteras was at the table’
Remembering fishing advocate and writer Susan West. Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died on Nov. 10 at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were...
Sam P. Staples of Camden, November 11
Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
Sara Lee Styron of Hatteras, November 7
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
Wind, rain and sweat: OBX Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
The Sunday morning weather forecast for the 7:00 a.m. start to the Towne Banks Outer Banks Marathon and Half Marathon called for light rain and a 10-mph breeze from the north. The reality was a hard-driving rain and a 15-20-mph wind that one competitor described as feeling like needles striking his face for the first five miles.
Karin Edmond keeps ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy alive
Manteo resident leads fundraising for this year’s event. The distinct roar of the C-54 engine drew Karin Edmond to the Manteo airport in 1999. About half a century had passed, but she immediately recognized the airplane’s sound, and it flooded her with memories of a difficult childhood that she’d previously never shared with her five children.
Susan West of Buxton, November 10
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry of Southern Shores, November 10
Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a DODDS Teaching Job in the Philippines where she taught service member children. She later moved to Germany to begin a long teaching career at the many military bases there. During a Summer break she visited Spain and met her husband to be. Their eyes met and shazam, it was love at first sight between the two. They both moved to Germany, and were married in Stuttgart in 1982, beginning their 40-year love life. In 1984 they were transferred to Japan, and in 1986 she returned to the US where she completed her ESOL teaching career in 2005. On a vacation to the Outer Banks (OBX) she fell in love with its beauty. Her forever home dreams were realized in 2015 when they moved to the OBX. While on the OBX, Kat focused her life on caring for her plants, cats and helping with the Little Plant Library in Southern Shores.
North Carolina Coastal Federation asks community to recycle oyster shells; Volunteers sought
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking for the community’s help to give oysters a second chance by recycling oyster shells. The Federation is seeking volunteers to help collect oyster shells from the shell drop-off location at the Town Park located in Duck and participating restaurants to deliver to collection sites in Dare County.
Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS - Currituck County, North Carolina
$EMT-Basic: $16.24; EMT-Intermediate/Advanced: $18.65; EMT-Paramedic: $21.63 annual. MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent with vocational or technical school training as an Emergency Medical Technician- Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic and firefighter. Firefighter 2 preferred but not required. Any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required skills for the job functions, knowledge and abilities may be substituted; and credentialed by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic as outlined in 10A NCAC 13P.0502 or ability to obtain reciprocity; One year or more of EMS experience in a 911 system preferred. Paramedics are required to have and maintain Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR), or equivalent; Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support or equivalent. PHTLS preferred. EMT-Intermediates required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR). PHTLS preferred. EMT-Basics are required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare.
Joseph Wesley Daniels of Wanchese, November 7
Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the construction industry. A truly genuine person, he had...
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
