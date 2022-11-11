Read full article on original website
Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Missing players: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who is 113 rushing yards short of 1,000 for the season, missed the game with an injury suffered in last week’s 41-14 loss to Florida. The junior had played in 29 straight games, including 10 straight starts. Graduate senior wide receiver Chase Lane and true freshman tight end Donovan Green also were out with injuries, each missing their second straight game. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III also didn’t play.
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense can't get on track at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — It’s hard to score points if you can’t even get yards. Texas A&M’s offense performed as if Jordan-Hare Stadium had quicksand, not turf on Saturday against Auburn. Thanks to a turnover from the defense, the Aggies put a field goal on the scoreboard after a 13-yard drive, though the never-say-die Aggies, to their credit, struck for a late 80-yard touchdown drive that miraculously put them in position to possibly win the game if they had recovered an onside kick and got another miracle play.
Texas A&M loses chance at bowl eligibility with 13-10 loss to Auburn
AUBURN , Ala. — Before time expired in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the embattled Tigers sprinted toward the student section at Jordan-Hare Stadium and began celebrating and dancing with fans as the LED lights flickered on and off above. On that side of the...
Texas A&M, Auburn football teams look to run to victory Saturday
The Texas A&M and Auburn football teams have identical 3-6 records thanks to many of the same deficiencies. Both have pitiful run defenses, while their offenses have trouble staying on the field because of spotty line play and inconsistency at quarterback. The Tigers are thin on talent because several players...
Aggie volleyball team falls to No. 11 Gators in four sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Reed Arena. Conference-leading Florida (20-4, 12-2) dominated the first two sets, never trailing after taking an 11-10 lead...
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 4 Auburn 10-6
AUBURN, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Auburn 10-6 on Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Ariana Gray won in reining, while Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Bricker was named a most outstanding performer.
Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game
Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance. Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for...
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
Cessna: Texas A&M playing Auburn at worst possible time
Despite a lackluster record, the Auburn football team is in an enviable position heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M. The Tigers pulled the plug on former head coach Bryan Harsin and are looking forward to brighter prospects under a new coach. But until he’s onboard, Auburn players and fans can relax and have some fun closing out the season. It was a disastrous 22 months under Harsin. His firing, somewhat appropriately on Halloween, was a treat for everyone connected with the program.
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
Texas A&M women's basketball team signs Texas’ top recruit
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history. Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 5-foot-11 guard Kyle Marshall signed with A&M as the top-ranked recruit in Texas and 35th nationally. She averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Texas A&M sophomore Jonathan Chung finished sixth at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course to earn a spot in the national cross country meet. Chung ran with the front pack and began surging around the 7,700-meter mark in the 10,000-meter race. He...
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Dallas-Cedar Valley 92-67
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a 20-1 run in the first half to pave the way to a 92-67 victory over Dallas-Cedar Valley in the Blue Bell Basketball Classic on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore guard Bakari LaStrap scored 16 points, while sophomore...
College Station overcomes weather, San Antonio Wagner for 37-19 victory
Arrington Maiden described it as the coldest game he’s played in during his young career. He may get a chance to experience much colder. In College Station’s 37-19 first-round playoff win over San Antonio Wagner, the Cougars battled not only the Thunderbirds on Friday night but also the weather as the teams contended with whipping wind, on and off rain and cooling temperatures at Cougar Stadium.
Leon volleyball team defeats Iola for program's 30 state tournament berth
The Leon Lady Cougars are state-bound once again. In Saturday’s all-Brazos Valley volleyball showdown in Longview, Leon triumphed over Iola 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the Class 2A Region III final at Lobo Coliseum. With the win, Leon advances to the state tournament for the 30th time in program history.
Iola, Leon, Bremond advance to regional volleyball finals
LONGVIEW — Iola and Leon set up an all-Brazos Valley showdown at the Class 2A Region III volleyball tournament Friday with both teams advancing to the final at Lobo Coliseum. Iola first rallied past Beckville 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 in the first semifinal, and top-ranked Leon cruised past...
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78...
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Whoops and hollers surround Aggie Ring Day
The rain did not stop nearly 1,700 Texas A&M Aggies from picking up their rings Friday. While 500 students received their rings a day before, the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center was full of whoops, hollers and hugs Friday afternoon. A few of those whoops came from the Wilson...
