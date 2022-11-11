Despite a lackluster record, the Auburn football team is in an enviable position heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M. The Tigers pulled the plug on former head coach Bryan Harsin and are looking forward to brighter prospects under a new coach. But until he’s onboard, Auburn players and fans can relax and have some fun closing out the season. It was a disastrous 22 months under Harsin. His firing, somewhat appropriately on Halloween, was a treat for everyone connected with the program.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO