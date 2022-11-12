Read full article on original website
Darius Miles, Dom Welch 'doubtful' for late tip at South Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is likely to be without a couple of veterans once again as the Crimson Tide gets set to travel to South Alabama on Tuesday. Head coach Nate Oats provided the latest on forward Darius Miles and guard Dominick Welch. “Dom...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 10
Alabama is 10 games into its 2022 regular-season schedule, and the No. 8-ranked team in the nation has an 8-2 record after a 30-24 win at Ole Miss in its seventh SEC game of the year. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a...
Alabama coaches recognize 11 players of the week after Ole Miss
The Alabama coaching staff selected 11 players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s comeback win at then-No. 11 Ole Miss last weekend. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Jase McClellan and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Henry To’oTo’o and Byron Young on defense; and James Burnip, Malachi Moore and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Oxford.
Will Reichard, Byron Young earn SEC Player of the Week honors
Alabama football’s Will Reichard and Byron Young earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference, the league office announced Monday. Reichard was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week while Young was the Defensive Lineman of the Week. Special Teams Player of the Week. Will Reichard. Second...
247Sports
Dan Mullen reviews Bryce Young's performance in Alabama victory over Ole Miss
Bryce Young had a few heroics Saturday as Alabama beat Ole Miss, 30-24. Last year’s Heisman winner certainly showed why he is one of the best. He threw three touchdowns en route to the victory over the Rebels, something about which former Florida head coach Dan Mullen raved following the win.
Byron Young 'went crazy' in Alabama's win over his home state Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state of Mississippi. The Laurel, Miss., native saved his best performance for last, too, as he led Alabama in tackles and made several crucial plays in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls
In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler killed in Virginia campus shooting
Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler was one of three people killed by a gunman Sunday night at the University of Virginia, UVa president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning. Chandler, who played wide receiver, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Badgers before transferring to Virginia this past...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
Covington, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Craig County High School basketball team will have a game with Covington High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis mong three killed in Sunday night shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. are two of three people killed in the overnight shooting at the University of Virginia. We have confirmed a report by the Richmond Times Dispatch, the linebacker was among the victims. Perry has...
Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Halifax County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WSLS
Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
247Sports
