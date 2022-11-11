ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Township, PA

local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too

MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Accident

Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
thejournalonline.com

Firefighters extricate entrapped wreck victims – Highway 29

Several people were injured Monday evening in a two vehicle wreck on Highway 29. West Pelzer firefighters had to extricate the entrapped victims. The wreck happened between Highway 8 and Ballard Road. Whitefield firefighters also assisted. Medshore and a QRV also responded along with state troopers and deputies. (Photo by David Rogers)
Tribune-Review

Rostraver Airport restaurant closes, authority seeks another tenant

If someone wants to open a restaurant in Rostraver, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has just the space for it. The airport authority this week authorized its engineer, Scott Kunselman, and architect, Ethan Hine, to prepare floor plans and dimensions for a request for proposals for use of the space occupied by Eagles Landing II, a restaurant that closed this summer.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA

