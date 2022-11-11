A New Florence man is in the Westmoreland County Prison and three other people have been charged in thefts of catalytic converters from area vehicle dealerships. State police said the charges stem from an investigation into catalytic converter thefts from unoccupied vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties — at least 13 of them occurring in Westmoreland County.

