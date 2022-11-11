Read full article on original website
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
wtae.com
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills identified
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is dead after Allegheny County police said an encounter with Forest Hills police ended in gunfire in Forest Hills Sunday morning. The alleged incident occurred at the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard near Taco Bell. Police said the man had been reported...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility. Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court. Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
wkok.com
Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too
MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
abc23.com
School Bus Accident
Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
One dead, one injured after crash on I-79
A portion of Interstate 79 in Mercer County is closed after a crash.
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
Overnight Pa. Turnpike closure to affect eastbound motorists at New Stanton
An overnight closure of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is set to begin at 11 p.m. Saturday, for eastbound traffic traveling between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges. The closure is slated to continue until 5 a.m. Sunday to allow crews to conduct center-line pavement patching. During the six-hour closure, motorists will...
4 charged in catalytic converter thefts from Westmoreland dealerships
A New Florence man is in the Westmoreland County Prison and three other people have been charged in thefts of catalytic converters from area vehicle dealerships. State police said the charges stem from an investigation into catalytic converter thefts from unoccupied vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties — at least 13 of them occurring in Westmoreland County.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
thejournalonline.com
Firefighters extricate entrapped wreck victims – Highway 29
Several people were injured Monday evening in a two vehicle wreck on Highway 29. West Pelzer firefighters had to extricate the entrapped victims. The wreck happened between Highway 8 and Ballard Road. Whitefield firefighters also assisted. Medshore and a QRV also responded along with state troopers and deputies. (Photo by David Rogers)
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
Rostraver Airport restaurant closes, authority seeks another tenant
If someone wants to open a restaurant in Rostraver, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has just the space for it. The airport authority this week authorized its engineer, Scott Kunselman, and architect, Ethan Hine, to prepare floor plans and dimensions for a request for proposals for use of the space occupied by Eagles Landing II, a restaurant that closed this summer.
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
WLTX.com
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
