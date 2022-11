The first-year defensive coordinator continues to impress. He’s got a talented group to work with, but even as injuries and trades take their toll, the Broncos keep producing on Evero’s side of the ball. Playing without a long list of players, including recently traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and injured starters such as safety Justin Simmons, outside linebackers Baron Browning and Randy Gregory and cornerback Ronald Darby, Evero and company still managed to hold Derrick Henry to 53 rushing yards and keep Denver in the game on Sunday until the final seconds. Evero’s name is likely to come up in head coaching conversations this winter and whether he gets a job or not, his name is one to know going forward.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO