Preparing for retirement can be quite challenging. If you are a prospective retiree, you need to ensure that you have enough sources of income on which you can comfortably rely on. Pensions and Social Security can provide a steady paycheck. However, most of the time, these sources of income are just not enough to live stress-free and experience the best of life. Hence, many retirees rely partially or solely on stocks for additional dividend income.

15 HOURS AGO