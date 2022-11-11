Read full article on original website
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Is Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX). KTCAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. DWS...
Range Resources (RRC) Stock Gains 9% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Range Resources Corporation RRC stock jumped more than 9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line significantly improved from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)?
Launched on 06/23/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)?
Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs,...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded...
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) made its debut on 11/06/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Should iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 05/22/2000, the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $64.62 billion, making it the...
Should Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 08/17/2006, the Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $9.71 billion, making it one of...
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
The Top Dividend Stocks to Prepare for Retirement – And How to Choose Them
Preparing for retirement can be quite challenging. If you are a prospective retiree, you need to ensure that you have enough sources of income on which you can comfortably rely on. Pensions and Social Security can provide a steady paycheck. However, most of the time, these sources of income are just not enough to live stress-free and experience the best of life. Hence, many retirees rely partially or solely on stocks for additional dividend income.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas primarily in Europe and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 day.
Is It Finally Time to Buy DLocal Stock?
In this episode, Jamie breaks down DLocal's (NASDAQ: DLO) third-quarter earnings -- which were mighty impressive. With an attractive balance of growth and profitability, DLocal looks as if it has a bright future. This quarter also proved that the company is rapidly gaining adoption in many emerging markets. If you enjoyed this episode, leave a like, consider subscribing, and click the special discount link below.
Energizer Holdings Q4 Results Beat The Street ; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Tuesday reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared with profit in the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company recorded a profit that beat analysts' view. Energizer reported a net loss of $362.9 million or $5.09 per share in the fourth quarter, compared...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Vodafone H1 Profit Weak, Cuts FY23 View; Plans Cost Cutting; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Vodafone Group Plc were losing around 7 percent in the morning trade in London and 5 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq after the British telecom major reported Tuesday weak profit in its first half with lower revenues. For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted EBITDAaL at at the lower end of original guidance.
Should You Invest in fuboTV Stock Right Now?
FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) grew its subscriber count at lightning speed in recent years as the cord-cutting trend gained momentum. The company just delivered third-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations, driven by a 31% year-over-year increase in subscribers in North America. After hitting a 52-week low of $2.32 earlier...
