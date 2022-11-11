Jacqueline “Jackie” Denise Watts passed away in Eureka on November 6, 2022 just one month before her 58th birthday. Jackie was born in Eureka on December 28, 1964, the third of four girls. Jackie spent many adventurous and joyful years with her siblings and friends. She often times would tell stories about the fun and sometimes trouble she and her girls had. Jackie was always full of enthusiasm and dedication when it came to her family and friends. It was her philosophy in life. Jackie graduated from Eureka High School in 1983 with honors — the year that some of her most favorite music groups staked their claim to fame on a large scale: Michael Jackson, Commodores and anything Motown.

