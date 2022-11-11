Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Large unexpected waves...
Body of Missing Humboldt Woman Identified
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the Bridgeville area as that of local missing woman Patricia Ribeiro. On November 11, 2022, at about 1:10 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received...
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Poplar Dr. ***PHONE DETAIL*** RP HAS AN RO AGAINST FEMALE CAME TO THE RESIDENCE BUT HAS SINCE LEFT. SERVED TEMP EPO ORDER ON FILE EXP DATE 11/16/2022. . Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. Occurred at 13TH St/F St. GRASSY AREA NEAR F ST, SUBJS IN A 415 V, ALSO REPORTING...
The Arcata Ridge Trail is Complete, Creating Redwood-Lined Pathway From Sunny Brae to West End Road
Excellent news for fans of non-motorized locomotion and redwood forest bathing: A Saturday ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the much-anticipated completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. Huzzah!. The five-mile pathway now stretches from West End Road at the northern edge of the city, south through the Arcata Community Forest, across Fickle Hill...
OBITUARY: Januario Cardoso Pires, 1932-2022
Januario Cardoso Pires, “Jay,” of Arcata went to be with our Lord on November 8, 2022 at the age of 90. At his side was his devoted wife Maria, and her son, Tony. He was preceded in death by his son, Januario Pires Jr. of Florida, his parents Januario Pires and Jesuina Borges of Terceira, Azores and his six older sisters.
One Arrested For Fentanyl Sales at Home Near St. Joseph Hospital, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a residence on the 2300 block of Togo Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, to investigate the illicit sale of narcotics.
De-Invited House Guest Helped Off the Premises by Deputies After a Little Bit of Havoc, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna for the report of an unwanted person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
OBITUARY: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Denise Watts, 1964-2022
Jacqueline “Jackie” Denise Watts passed away in Eureka on November 6, 2022 just one month before her 58th birthday. Jackie was born in Eureka on December 28, 1964, the third of four girls. Jackie spent many adventurous and joyful years with her siblings and friends. She often times would tell stories about the fun and sometimes trouble she and her girls had. Jackie was always full of enthusiasm and dedication when it came to her family and friends. It was her philosophy in life. Jackie graduated from Eureka High School in 1983 with honors — the year that some of her most favorite music groups staked their claim to fame on a large scale: Michael Jackson, Commodores and anything Motown.
A Bunch of Cowboys Will Ride Through Eureka This Weekend and You Should Bring Them Canned Food
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
TODAY in the GATEWAY PLAN: Arcata Planning Commission Will Discuss Plan’s Potential ‘Community Benefits’ During Special Meeting
OK, so it might be a little last minute, but LoCO knows that you care very much about Arcata’s Gateway Area Plan – that controversial plan to rezone about 138 acres of land in and around the Creamery District to facilitate the development of high-density housing. And so we feel that we must inform you that the Arcata Planning Commission will be discussing the plan today during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Better late than never, right?!
