Palm Springs, CA

411mania.com

Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away

Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
WHAS 11

'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly on Why Beth Can't Be Happy or Have a 'Peaceful' Ending With Jamie (Exclusive)

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is teeing up the Paramount Network drama's anticipated new season as tensions within the Dutton family rise as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) takes over as governor of Montana. Season 5 kicks off Sunday, which sees Reilly's Beth newly married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and stepping into the new role as her father's chief of staff, though it doesn't exactly mean that the Dutton daughter will be allowing herself to experience true happiness for once.
MONTANA STATE
WHAS 11

Jan Broberg on Her Emotional 'A Friend of the Family' Cameo and New 'True Evil' Doc (Exclusive)

After nine captivating episodes, A Friend of the Family came to an end on Peacock as the limited true-crime series chronicled Jan Broberg's childhood abductions. Serving as a producer alongside her mother, Mary Ann, Broberg worked closely with the creative team and ensemble cast to help shine a light on what she and her family went through after being groomed and manipulated by their former neighbor, Robert Berchtold.
WHAS 11

9 Princess Diana Documentaries to Watch After 'The Crown'

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Season 5 of The Crown is here, and with it a new perspective on Princess Diana's most tenuous decade. The...
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11

'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)

After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
WHAS 11

Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'

Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
ATLANTA, GA
WHAS 11

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Monica Suffers a Devastating Loss

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
MONTANA STATE
WHAS 11

Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Paul Dano -- See Her Bump

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are soon going to be a family of four, because the actress is pregnant!. The 39-year-old actress appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside her She Said co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. On the cover, Kazan is sitting while wearing a Dior dress with a belt that accentuates her baby bump.
Parade

'Black Panther' Trends as Twitter Reacts to Marvel's Sequel Film

Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel film opened in theaters on Nov. 11, and fans had no shortage of feedback in response to the superhero saga. After the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman—the actor who masterfully portrayed T'Challa in 2018's iconic film—Marvel enthusiasts wondered how the story would unfold without him in a second installment.
WHAS 11

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)

The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

