After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Jada Pinkett Smith says Will and ex-wife Sheree Zampino 'take trips' together when she's not there
Jada Pinkett Smith invited a special guest host for Wednesday's Red Table Talk about "toxic forgiveness": Will Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino. Jada and Sheree talked on the Facebook Watch show — featuring guest Jana Kramer discussing ex Mike Caussin's cheating scandal — about developing a "sisterhood" as the current and past Mrs. Will Smiths. They admitted their relationship was "messy" at first, as Jada started seeing Will on the heels of Sheree's 1995 divorce filing, and both women had "fiery" personalities. Today, they're a tight-knit blended family, with Jada admitting she loves seeing Sheree's post-divorce bond with Will, and revealing that the exes "take trips" together when she's not there — which she knows will start "rumors."
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Pregnant Summer Walker Announces She's Single, Keeping 'Larry' Face Tattoo
Summer Walker is officially single. The Still Over It singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce her split from rapper boyfriend Larry, which comes after a year together. The pair started dating following her infamous relationship with music producer London On Da Track, who she repeatedly accused of being a serial cheater and absentee father.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Wants to Feel Like She's "Worth Something" in Special Forces Trailer
Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears. These celebrities aren't in Hollywood anymore. In the dramatic trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a group of 16 celebs—including Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Montell Jordan and short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci—are put to the test in a series of challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
Britney Spears Appears To Apologize To Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Co-Star Alexa Nikolas
Update 11/4/22: Britney Spears deleted the original tweet regarding Alexa Nikolas on Nov. 4, 2022, and reposted it to include Alexa’s name at the top. The story below has been updated to include the newer tweet with the star’s name. Original Story: Britney Spears, 40, took to Twitter...
Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away
Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
Dwayne Wade Blasts Ex-Wife's Legal Actions Over Trans Daughter
Dwayne Wade’s ex-wife has asked a judge to block Wade from allowing their trans daughter, Zaya, to change her name and gender on her birth certificate. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claims the basketball star is taking advantage of Zaya’s transgender identity for financial gain. Funches-Wade objected to Wade’s petition for...
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline
A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death
Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Jane Fonda Is Feeling the Love as She Celebrates 85th Birthday With GCAPP Fundraiser (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda is feeling the love! The acclaimed actress and celebrated activist will be turning 85 next month, and she's opening up about her health, her fundraising efforts and what she hopes will be her legacy. Fonda recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and reflected on the upcoming milestone...
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
Prince Harry Pens a Touching Letter to Kids Who Have Lost a Parent
Honoring veterans is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry‘s heart, and for this year’s Remembrance Day, the British army vet is sending a heartfelt message to kids who’ve lost a parent in their line of duty — while channeling the feelings of loss he still experiences regarding his own mother, the late Princess Diana. Writing an emotional letter to bereaved British military children and young people who are members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry explained, “We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and...
Aaron Carter memoir release delayed amid criticism from Hilary Duff and singer’s family
The release date of Aaron Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir has reportedly been pushed back, following criticism from the late singer’s friends and family. Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and scheduled to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books. Shortly after the release was announced, Hilary Duff criticised the move as a “heartless money grab”.The Lizzie McGuire star and Carter dated for nearly two years, beginning in 2001 before breaking up in 2003....
Aaron Carter's book publisher delays memoir release date following backlash
The release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir has been delayed following backlash from his management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff. Scott Atherton, the attorney who represents Ballast Books and author of the memoir Andy Symonds, announced that Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life will no longer be released on Nov. 15 out of respect for the late musician's family.
Hilary Duff Lashes out at 'Disgusting' Publisher Releasing Aaron Carter's Memoir a Week After Death
Hilary Duff has something to say to the "disgusting" publisher who released a statement about Aaron Carter's memoir a week after his passing. E! News reported that Duff called out Carter's publisher, Ballast Books, after the company announced upcoming plans for the memoir's release. Their statement was released less than a week after Carter passed away at the age of 34.
