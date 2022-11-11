ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon reveals its picks for best books of the year on “CBS Mornings”

Only on "CBS Mornings," Amazon reveals its best books of the year list. Amazon books editor and director, Sarah Gelman, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss this year's picks, and why the number one book "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin is the "perfect" novel for our moment.

