The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Is Your Yard Still Covered in Fallen Leaves? You’re Not Lazy, You’re Helping Indiana’s Pollinators!

Don't feel like raking and bagging leaves this year? You aren't lazy, you're helping the environment. The time of year is here when the leaves have turned all kinds of beautiful colors, and most have fallen off of the trees already. If you're like me, there's a good chance your yard is covered in leaves. If you're unlike me, maybe you're a go-getter who has already raked and bagged their leaves. However, if you're like me, you have a to-do list that continues to grow, and who has time for more chores? If you find yourself being the latter, don't worry your unwillingness to mess with the fallen leaves in your yard is actually paying off by helping the environment!
Don't like bagging leaves? Here is your excuse not to

It's that time of year when more leaves are on the ground than on the trees. Our first instinct may be to bag them up and throw them away, but it's estimated 8 million tons of bagged leaves end up in landfills each year. More environmentalists are bringing attention to...
Adding Fertilizer to Flowers Makes Them Appear Repulsive to Passing Bees

Fertilizers may change the way flowers 'look' to bees and discourage them from pollinating, a study suggests. Flowers attract bees using small electric fields that bees can learn to recognize. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS Nexus on Wednesday, found that the fertilizers change these electric fields and bees seem to find these changes very weird.
Fall Love Cross Stitch Pattern

Fall doesn’t end with Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to stitch up some sweet fall decor for Thanksgiving and beyond. This autumn heart cross stitch pattern from Cross with Me features fall leaves and acorns in a heart shape. The stitch area is 96 by 94 stitches and it uses six colors. It comes out to 6.86 x 6.71 inches on 14-count fabric.
Lawn Care Services: 3 Tips for Getting a Perfect Lawn

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you looking to get your lawn in perfect shape? Is your yard dry or desert-like in places? Is it brown and dry or green and bright? What is your preference? If you answered all or some of those questions with “yes,” you might need lawn care.
Watch a “Jesus Moose” Run on the Water Effortlessly

Bizarre things happen in nature now and then, even though we never witness all of these occurrences. But if you take time to explore, you might just come across something that will make you doubt your eyes, like a moose running on the water in a river. Kristy Paniptchuk was...

