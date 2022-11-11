Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball to host No. 7 Iowa State Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.
Panther volleyball to face Drake in Des Moines
Des Moines, Iowa | Knapp Center (6,400) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marquee matchups do not come much bigger than Wednesday's meeting at the Knapp Center between the first-place UNI Panther volleyball team and the second-place Drake Bulldogs in the final regular season contest for both squads. The Panthers own a 17-match win streak against Missouri Valley Conference competition including last month's 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs in the McLeod Center. Drake has won all of the 10 tilts that followed the defeat to its in-state rival.
Panther football visits South Dakota to close regular season
UNI football (5-5 / 4-3 MVFC) at South Dakota (3-7 / 2-5 MVFC) Dakota Dome (9,100) | Vermillion, S.D. Watch: ESPN+ (Jay Elsen: Play-by-Play / Andre Fields: Analyst / David Brown: Sideline) Listen: Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Peterson (Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI football's...
UNI volleyball clinches outright league title on Senior Night
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – It was a Saturday full of celebration for the 2,376 fans in the McLeod Center as the UNI Panther volleyball team earned sole possession of this year's Missouri Valley Conference regular season crown with a 3-1 triumph (25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18) against the Missouri State Bears and followed with its Senior Night ceremony that honored Payton Ahrenstorff, Kaylee Donner, Baylee Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Inga Rotto, and Carly Spies.
