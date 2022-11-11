ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NJ.com

What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?

“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
thedigitalfix.com

Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore

The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone

The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
WUSA

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Monica Suffers a Devastating Loss

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
WUSA

'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)

After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
The Independent

Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms

While a healthy slice of America awaited Sunday's return of the hit series “Yellowstone,” star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, “Horizon.”Costner’s 60-some film credits, among them “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard," “JFK” and “Bull Durham,” are an eclectic mix of dramas, baseball-centric tales and the occasional comedy. But the West's history and land have proven his creative bedrock.His breakout role came in 1985’s “Silverado,” followed by starring roles in “Dances with Wolves,” his Oscar-winning directorial debut; “Wyatt Earp,” and “Open Range," which he also directed. He's donning the actor-director Stetson again...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Wildest Grizzly Bear Story akin to Rip Wheeler: Outsider Exclusive

An Outsider to his core, Cole Hauser reveals his own grizzly bear close-call akin to Rip Wheeler‘s pulse-pounding Yellowstone encounter. It’s been a good while since we saw Rip square up with a brown bear; four seasons now, in fact. In the time since, however, Yellowstone has become the #1 show on television – and Cole Hauser’s had himself a grizzly encounter of his own.
