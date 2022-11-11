Read full article on original website
“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
The ramifications of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2’s dead wolves may become the downfall of… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward appeared first on Outsider.
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
Before Monica and Kayce expand their family in season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ let's take a quick look back at Monica Dutton's story so far.
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
On Sunday’s intense “Yellowstone” premiere, we got to look back at Beth and Rip’s relationship… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth’s Past Is Coming Back to Haunt Her in Season 5 appeared first on Outsider.
It's finally here! Idahoans have patiently awaited the Season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network's hit Yellowstone. Sure, we've had the prequel series 1883, but nothing is better than seeing Kevin Costner play the hero... or the villain. After four full seasons, I still root for this guy, even though he's not good.
While a healthy slice of America awaited Sunday's return of the hit series “Yellowstone,” star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, “Horizon.”Costner’s 60-some film credits, among them “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard," “JFK” and “Bull Durham,” are an eclectic mix of dramas, baseball-centric tales and the occasional comedy. But the West's history and land have proven his creative bedrock.His breakout role came in 1985’s “Silverado,” followed by starring roles in “Dances with Wolves,” his Oscar-winning directorial debut; “Wyatt Earp,” and “Open Range," which he also directed. He's donning the actor-director Stetson again...
An Outsider to his core, Cole Hauser reveals his own grizzly bear close-call akin to Rip Wheeler‘s pulse-pounding Yellowstone encounter. It’s been a good while since we saw Rip square up with a brown bear; four seasons now, in fact. In the time since, however, Yellowstone has become the #1 show on television – and Cole Hauser’s had himself a grizzly encounter of his own.
In an exclusive interview, ‘Yellowstone’s’ Kelsey Asbille revealed what she really thought about Taylor Sheridan’s shocking twist in the season 5 premiere.
Yellowstone season 5 episode 2 recap: the Duttons play the political game
It was a very dense hour in Yellowstone season 5 episode 2, all to set the major plotlines of the season into motion.
It might not all be smooth sailing for Jimmy Hurdstrom in 'Yellowstone' Season 5.
You’ve met John Dutton the rancher. Now, be prepared to meet John Dutton as the… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals Glimpse of ‘Governor Dutton’ in Season 5 appeared first on Outsider.
