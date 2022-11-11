Read full article on original website
Shakespeare Society Staged Reading
The San Diego Shakespeare Society will present a staged reading of Henry VIII (Part One) on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Attendees are welcome to read a part, or just watch. All scenes are cast right before they are read, so usually everyone who wants to act has the chance to do at least a small role.
La Jolla Christmas Parade names marshals who represent local history
Looking to honor La Jolla's past, the upcoming La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival has named parade marshals who represent some of the area's most iconic and long-standing institutions.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season
The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration
With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
San Diego may see plans soon for rejuvenating La Jolla's Red Roost and Red Rest cottages
The city says an application to reconstruct and renovate the historic Coast Boulevard structures could be considered next year.
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, Annual Turkey Calling Show
Enjoy over 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and the kid/dog-friendly beer garden.. In the Holiday Street Fair, continuous since 1989, children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and food and drink refreshments provide an attractive setting for the public and a great boon to our vendors.Enjoy the music of popular local bands in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage next to Ace Hardware. Take your young ones to the Kids Zone for a variety of fun activities, and walk your furry friends into Dog Zone for some treats and special attention. When it’s time for a bite or a drink, the options are abundant, from the unique food vendors in the street fair to the 40+ restaurants and bars in our downtown.
Where to Stay in Encinitas, By a Local (Best Places & Areas)
For a fairly small beach city in North County San Diego, there are some great choices for where to stay in Encinitas. Encinitas is broken up into a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct charm and feel. I was born and raised in Encinitas, and I can assure you that, whether you’re visiting Encinitas for a week or a month, you’ll find an excellent place to stay.
Popular Korean Hot Pot Chain Opens First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego
The first stateside location for a prolific restaurant chain founded over 30 years ago with more than 200 outposts across Korea and China is now open on Convoy Street in the Seoul Plaza strip mall next to K-Town barbecue transplant Song Hak. Called Jomaru Gamjatang, it specializes in a Korean soup based on a pork neck bone broth seasoned with hot pepper flakes, hot pepper paste, and perilla seeds.
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
Close Races: Leads Holding for Levin, Blakespear, Maienschein, Measure C
With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, seven close races showed little change on Monday but only one has been called. In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.5% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.5%.
Otay Ranch Town Center tree lighting, Santa arrival taking place November 22
(KGTV) — It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit, and that means the Otay Ranch Town Center will soon light its 50-foot-tall Christmas tree. The event is slated to take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the center, the tree boasts 17,000 lights.
Teen who disappeared during SeaWorld San Diego visit found safe
San Diego Police announced Monday that a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band has been found.
