One of the biggest changes Activision and Raven Software have made in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is regarding the number of AI enemies on the Al Mazrah map. At Call of Duty Next, where Warzone 2 was initially revealed, AI enemies littered the map, showing up in a number of locations. This caused quite a controversy at the event, as streamers playing the game and fans watching at home were confused as to why there was such a large amount of non-player enemies on the map.

21 HOURS AGO