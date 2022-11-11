Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock various weapons and shotguns are one of the categories. Shotguns are close-range weapons that can eliminate players with a single shot. These are exceedingly powerful, and you must unlock all of the attachments to build proper shotgun classes. In Modern...
dotesports.com
Best Basilisk loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
The high level of customization in Modern Warfare 2 means that players have an immense amount of freedom of choice. If you want, you can build a class with two primary guns. You could also focus all of your attention on a high-powered primary weapon and bring a knife with you. Or you could throw some unique attachments onto a high-caliber pistol and really annoy your multiplayer lobbies.
dotesports.com
How to do a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 brings in some of the most loved features of CoD history, including dolphin dives, sliding, and of course, finishing moves. Being brutally stabbed from behind is an unfortunate way to go in any game, but the CoD devs made sure to make finishing moves extra rage-inducing. That’s why we do it whenever we can. Here’s how you can do a finishing move in MW2 too.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 season 01 battle pass trailer leaks early, reveals combat map system
The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season 01 update is coming tomorrow, but fans got an early look at the new battle pass system in a video uploaded early. The new Season 01 Battle Pass trailer was posted early on Australian channels, according to Charlie Intel. The trailer gives fans a first look at the new battle pass system, which is a significant departure from previous passes.
dotesports.com
All contracts and world activities in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode
In Modern Warfare 2’s new DMZ mode, players are thrust onto an ever-changing battlefield rife with different types of risks and rewards that are available for the taking. Soldiers are sent into the sands to traverse the unknown, battle tough AI enemies, and collect all of the valuable weapons and gear for their future raids.
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
dotesports.com
Leaks suggest Modern Warfare 2 killcams are about to be customizable
Finally, we’ve done it: Memes have transcended social media platforms and finally made their way into the Call of Duty games. Modern Warfare 2 might just get customizable killcams in the near future so you can add insult to injury. Killcams are a feature that shows your death after...
dotesports.com
Every location with AI combatants in Warzone 2
One of the biggest changes Activision and Raven Software have made in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is regarding the number of AI enemies on the Al Mazrah map. At Call of Duty Next, where Warzone 2 was initially revealed, AI enemies littered the map, showing up in a number of locations. This caused quite a controversy at the event, as streamers playing the game and fans watching at home were confused as to why there was such a large amount of non-player enemies on the map.
dotesports.com
How Teamfight Tactics’ Set 8 A.D.M.I.N. trait works
Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, called Monsters Attack!, brings a new trait to the game: A.D.M.I.N., or Automatic Defense Mechanism for Immediate Neutralization. Its big innovation is that it allows players to choose how this trait works. The A.D.M.I.N. trait allows players to customize its function by choosing a cause and...
dotesports.com
When can you pre-load Warzone 2?
Pre-loading games and updates is one of the best gaming industry inventions in recent memory. The days of sitting and waiting to install a game while trying to hop online the minute the servers go live are a thing of the past. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 about to...
dotesports.com
How to pre-load Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Warzone 2 will make its grand debut on Nov. 16, and players can start pre-loading the game right now. Given how large Call of Duty games can be in terms of their file sizes, it’ll almost always be a decent idea to preload the game files so you can jump right into the action when the servers go live.
dotesports.com
Freezing in the lobby in MW2? Here’s what to try
A calendar year generally starts around October for Call of Duty fans. Each iteration of CoD makes its debut with new features and improvements to the game, but there can also be some growing pains along the way. Whenever a new CoD game gets released, players can run into some...
dotesports.com
What time does League of Legends season 12 end?
The end of the current League of Legends season is almost here. The 2022 League season began in early January and is set to wrap up in mid-November. That gave dedicated players around 10 months to grind for that coveted solo queue rank. But now, time is running out for...
dotesports.com
How the TFT Set 8 Hacker trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7, 2022, with the upcoming Patch 12.23. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ Teamfight Tactic’s eighth set will once again completely revamp the auto chess game with new champions, traits, origins, and items. Monsters Attack! will bring 15 new classes to the game,...
dotesports.com
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf
Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens. This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work
Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp. Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
dotesports.com
Riot ships major changes to 3 VALORANT agents in Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.10 brings significant updates to three agents. The devs are targeting Cypher, Fade, and Harbor with a series of balance changes in the latest patch, which is expected to hit the live servers today in North America. When it comes to Cypher, the devs admit the agent isn’t...
dotesports.com
Fortnite is introducing a new tiered pickaxe for Crew subscribers
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there, drawing in millions of players each year to fight on the island. Part of the appeal for many fans is Epic Games’ frequent influx of new content for players and the monthly Crew subscription that provides a new skin and free V-Bucks. It now appears that Crew subscribers will be getting a new special pickaxe based on their time subscribed.
dotesports.com
Fortnite players are praying for the first-person rumors to be true
There’s been a lot of talk about the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four. With all this talk about the end of the season, there is, of course, a ridiculous amount of leaks. But the latest leak left each and every Fortnite player praying it will come true.
Comments / 0