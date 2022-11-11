Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.

