KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
theadvocate.com
Woman hit by car, killed while crossing Bertrand Drive, Lafayette police say
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive. Police say a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway, when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of her injuries from the crash, the woman...
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
Lake Charles American Press
11/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Edward Paul Trahan, 60, 7403 Jarib Lane — battery of a dating partner, first offense. Tarrell Lemar Armstrong, 30, 1429 E. School St. — resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $30,000.
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Lake Charles American Press
Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting
Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child's Life
A toddler has died following a crash in Vermilion Parish Friday night.
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
KPLC TV
One injured in Moss Bluff shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 7, 2022 – November 13, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 7, 2022 – November 13, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online.
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
Family remembers hit-and-run victim with balloon release
The family of a hit-and-run victim in St. Martin Parish honored his memory with a balloon release Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
