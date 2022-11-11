ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mermentau, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Edward Paul Trahan, 60, 7403 Jarib Lane — battery of a dating partner, first offense. Tarrell Lemar Armstrong, 30, 1429 E. School St. — resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $30,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting

Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

One injured in Moss Bluff shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy