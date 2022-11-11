ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

nsudemons.com

Demons hit the road to face No. 14/16 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Northwestern State men's basketball team may endure a feeling of déjà vu as it hits the road for the second time this season. As they did a week ago, the Demons head west, crossing into Texas. As they did a week ago, the Demons will face a Big 12 Conference team.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Battle-tested Lady Demons prevail in five...again

NATCHITOCHES – If there is one thing to describe Northwestern State volleyball during the 2022 season it's that it is battle tested. For the fourth time in the past five matches, and the 12th time this season, the Lady Demons (17-12, 10-8) played a full five-set match. For the third straight time in Prather Coliseum, and the ninth time this season, the Lady Demons finished with a 3-2 (20-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 18-16) win in Saturday's regular season finale against Texas A&M-Commerce.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Demons can't overcome first-half hole, fall at No. 25 Southeastern

Box Score HAMMOND – The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. The Demons could not find that same success Saturday afternoon at No. 25 Southeastern as the Lions halted NSU's four-game conference...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

LHSAA State Cross Country Meet Returns to NSU Campus

NATCHITOCHES -- The Louisiana High School State Cross Country Meet will return to Northwestern State's campus tomorrow morning to continue the three-decade-long tradition. The usual two-day meet has been condensed into one day this year, with ten races throughout the morning and the early afternoon. The Division III girls will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons host Commerce, alumni in regular season finale

NATCHITOCHES – At the end of every regular season, every match takes on greater and greater significance. That certainly holds true for Northwestern State, for the fourth straight time, as it enters the final match looking to position itself the best possible way entering next week's Southland Conference Tournament.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons fall to hot-shooting Cowgirls

STILLWATER, Okla. – It took a little time for the Oklahoma State shooters to warm up, but once they did Northwestern State was unable to keep pace in an 89-51 loss on Friday night. After going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Cowgirls finished the...
STILLWATER, OK
nsudemons.com

Demons visit No. 25 Southeastern with eye on share of SLC title

HAMMOND – Brad Laird started his fifth year as the head football coach at Northwestern State by asking his 2022 team the same question he does every year. "Everybody's going to remember the 2022 football team, no matter what happens," Laird said. "How are they going to remember it? That's the question we get the opportunity to answer every Saturday."
NATCHITOCHES, LA

