Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosts silent auction at 'Christmas at the Winery'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A holiday event organized by local Girl Scouts aims at raising money. Decorated Christmas trees that are donated will be auctioned. The Christmas at the Winery event promises food, local wine, music and dancing for attendees who will be able to bid on auction items.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
KFOX 14
El Paso prepares to handle people on streets without shelter during cold months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — This cold weather can be deadly for people sleeping on the streets. The city of El Paso is taking steps to help homeless people during the cold, Nicole Ferrini, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer said. “The first and I think the most important...
KFOX 14
Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
KFOX 14
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Joe Gatto, mostly known for his appearance on "Impractical Jokers," is headed to the El Paso. He will be performing "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in El Paso on January 22, 2023 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre . Tickets go on sale Friday at...
KFOX 14
Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
KFOX 14
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
KFOX 14
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
KFOX 14
Marathon Petroleum awards matching funds to 10 nonprofits as part of 2022 EP Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Marathon Petroleum will announce a donation of matching funds to 10 local nonprofit organizations to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2022 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Desert Spoon Food...
KFOX 14
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
KFOX 14
UPDATE: KFOX14 back on air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 the El Paso Fox affiliate was temporarily off air while crews worked on the tower Sunday morning. KFOX14 was off the air over all platforms. This included over the air or antennae, dish and cable. Engineers and workers were currently working on the...
KFOX 14
Freezing temperatures arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Expect cooler temperatures for the Borderland this week as we see a series of cold fronts drop in. A Freeze Warning has been issued for El Paso County for Tuesday, from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many locations will see freezing temperatures as lows...
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
KFOX 14
Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
KFOX 14
Proactive vehicle checks to avoid cold weather breakdowns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hard freeze warning was issued for El Paso County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to a news release from AAA, proactive vehicle checks can present cold weather breakdowns. Some vehicle checks can be performed by the car owner,...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man from Socorro. Saenz and the victim were been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home, police stated. When they arrived,...
