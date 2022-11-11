ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
The Independent

Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney – but will Anne Hathaway return?

Fans of hectic Mustang rides, etiquette lessons and Anne Hathaway, rejoice! Another Princess Diaries film is on the way from Disney.Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a third film in the franchise, which is thought to be a sequel to the films starring Hathaway, as opposed to a reboot.According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Hathaway does not yet have a deal to reprise her role, but it is hoped she will sign up to the project once it moves beyond script stage.The actor has, however, voiced her enthusiasm for the idea of a third...
AFP

Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary

Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy