'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Our Expert World Cup Predictions and Knockout Brackets
There’s no consensus champion, but there’s an agreement about one thing: Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United? Piers Morgan interview fallout and what happens next
On the eve of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and just hours after Manchester United final Premier League match before the World Cup break, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world with an explosive interview. Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show, Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed"...
Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision
Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
World Cup every two years? Explaining FIFA's biennial proposal and what comes next
Since the first FIFA men's World Cup nearly 100 years ago, the planet's biggest sporting event has been scheduled every four years. But that tradition could be set to change if the vision of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino comes to pass: He's pushing to hold the men's World Cup every two years.
Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage
The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
Mauricio Pochettino takes a swipe at former side PSG as he claims the club 'signed too many players who needed to be number one' before his sacking in the summer - and says there is 'no manual' on how to cope with the 'complex job'
Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his old club for having too many big name players - making his time in charge of the French side difficult. Pochettino, now without a club, was in charge of PSG for just a season-and-a-half as he struggled to make his mark on the side.
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
(Video) Referee appears to push Christian Pulisic amid hectic finale of Newcastle clash
The referee of Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea this evening, Robert Jones, appeared to push Christian Pulisic in the closing stages of the game. It was a fiery end to the match as tensions rose between both sets of players whilst Chelsea chased an equaliser. Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff...
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
'Fend on Stuart Hogg': All Black debutant Mark Telea's dream start at Murrayfield
All Blacks debutant Mark Telea got off to a dream debut with a try within seven minutes against Scotland at Murrayfield before book ending the test with the match winner in the All Blacks 31-23 win. Telea’s first touch came from a wayward David Havili cross-field kick but the Blues’...
Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion
Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
