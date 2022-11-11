Read full article on original website
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife’s ‘Damaging Lies’ About Forcing Zaya Wade to Transition
Dwyane Wade called out the “harmful allegations” from his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who accused him of forcing their daughter, Zaya Wade, to transition for his own financial gain. The NBA star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post a three-page statement blasting his ex-wife after she accused...
Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Smiling After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute For Her 50th Birthday: Watch
“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th,” Gabrielle Union captioned her Nov. 10 Instagram video, In the clip, Gabrielle shared another highlight from her and Dwyane Wade’s family trip to Africa as part of Union’s 50th birthday (which took place on Oct. 29.) This vacation included a stop at a tattoo parlor in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dwyane, 40, got his wife’s initials tattooed on his wrist. The clip that Gabrielle posted showed her real-time reaction to the new ink. “Best bday gift yet,” she captioned the clip of her smiling from ear to ear.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
Aaron Carter’s Ex-Girlfriend Lina Valentina Reacts to Late Rapper’s Death: ‘Wishing You So Much Peace’
Remembering the good times. After Aaron Carter’s unexpected death, his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina is speaking out. “Aaron, I’ve mourned the loss of you [a] few days before we broke up [in 2019]. We’ve both cried our eyes out because your addiction won and we both knew it. For the last few years now, I knew that any day now I’d be writing this,” the tattoo artist, 32, captioned a string of Saturday, November 5, messages on her Instagram Stories. “You have no idea how hard your family and I fought to try and help you and get you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the last years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober. I was fortunate enough to get you there and witness how incredible you were when you were healthy.”
Britney Spears Appears To Apologize To Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Co-Star Alexa Nikolas
Update 11/4/22: Britney Spears deleted the original tweet regarding Alexa Nikolas on Nov. 4, 2022, and reposted it to include Alexa’s name at the top. The story below has been updated to include the newer tweet with the star’s name. Original Story: Britney Spears, 40, took to Twitter...
Advocate
Dwayne Wade Blasts Ex-Wife's Legal Actions Over Trans Daughter
Dwayne Wade’s ex-wife has asked a judge to block Wade from allowing their trans daughter, Zaya, to change her name and gender on her birth certificate. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claims the basketball star is taking advantage of Zaya’s transgender identity for financial gain. Funches-Wade objected to Wade’s petition for...
KTVB
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline
A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Jada Pinkett Smith says she got involved with Will Smith too soon after his divorce
Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she got involved with Will Smith and his “dynamic” with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino too quickly following their divorce in the ‘90s. Pinkett Smith and Zampino spoke out about their friendship over the years during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. The 51-year-old talk show host started her relationship with Will Smith back in 1995, months after he divorced from Zampino. The two women then become co-parents to Smith and Zampino’s son Trey, who is now 29-years-old. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Pinkett Smith also have two children, Jaden, 24, and Willow,...
KTVB
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death
Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...
Prince Harry Pens a Touching Letter to Kids Who Have Lost a Parent
Honoring veterans is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry‘s heart, and for this year’s Remembrance Day, the British army vet is sending a heartfelt message to kids who’ve lost a parent in their line of duty — while channeling the feelings of loss he still experiences regarding his own mother, the late Princess Diana. Writing an emotional letter to bereaved British military children and young people who are members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry explained, “We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and...
KTVB
Jane Fonda Is Feeling the Love as She Celebrates 85th Birthday With GCAPP Fundraiser (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda is feeling the love! The acclaimed actress and celebrated activist will be turning 85 next month, and she's opening up about her health, her fundraising efforts and what she hopes will be her legacy. Fonda recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and reflected on the upcoming milestone...
Aaron Carter memoir release delayed amid criticism from Hilary Duff and singer’s family
The release date of Aaron Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir has reportedly been pushed back, following criticism from the late singer’s friends and family. Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and scheduled to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books. Shortly after the release was announced, Hilary Duff criticised the move as a “heartless money grab”.The Lizzie McGuire star and Carter dated for nearly two years, beginning in 2001 before breaking up in 2003....
EW.com
Aaron Carter's book publisher delays memoir release date following backlash
The release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir has been delayed following backlash from his management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff. Scott Atherton, the attorney who represents Ballast Books and author of the memoir Andy Symonds, announced that Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life will no longer be released on Nov. 15 out of respect for the late musician's family.
