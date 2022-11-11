Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat
The flight attendants say they’re overworked and suffering a poor quality of life because of the delay in contract negotiations. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 4 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She...
WBTV
Watauga County Schools move to remote learning due to threat of freezing rain
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Students in Watauga County Schools will learn remotely on Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute, district officials announced. A tweet from the district states the holiday/snow program will open at 8:30 a.m. A Winter Weather Advisory has been...
Comments / 0