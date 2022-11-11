ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics

Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
PASO ROBLES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Black Mini & Lace Up Sandals Holding Hands With A$AP Rocky For His Whisky Launch: Photos

Rihanna, 34, supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky‘s latest project when she showed up to a launch party with him at the Fleur Room. The bash celebrated the release of his new blended Canadian whisky from Mercer + Prince and they both turned heads in matching black fashionable outfits. RiRi rocked a long-sleeved black velvet dress with an opening in the bottom front under a black coat and gloves while A$AP, 34, donned a black leather blazer-style coat over a white top and jeans.
BET

BET Announces New Air Date For 'Soul Train Awards' 2022

Today, BET announced the new air date for “Soul Train Awards” 2022, now premiering Saturday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2, and VH1, hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine joins previously announced Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. BET also announced this year’s presenters to include JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor (BET+ Original Series “First Wives Club”), and Queen Naija.
EW.com

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki loved filming scene when her Princess Diana first meets Dodi Fayed

Elizabeth Debicki has described recreating the romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed on The Crown with United 93 and The Kite Runner's Khalid Abdalla as "a joy." In real life, the Princess and Fayed began dating in the summer of 1997. On Aug. 31 of that year, the couple was killed in a car crash in Paris which also claimed the life of the car's driver, Henri Paul (Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor).
CMT

Maren Morris Visits Disney World With Family And Films Holiday Special

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting into the holiday spirit at the most magical place on earth – Walt Disney World. The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer is slated to appear in the upcoming special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. To make the best out of the filming process, the country couple brought their son Hayes Andrew along.
American Songwriter

Nick Carter Launches Fund in Honor of Late Brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter is paying it forward to honor the memory of his late brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member shared via Instagram Stories on Monday (Nov. 14), that he has started a donation fund in response to his brother’s passing. Proceeds benefit On Our Sleeves, an organization described as a “national movement.” On Our Sleeves helps children with their mental health by providing free, educational resources to communities across America “to educate families and empower advocates,” the website reads.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy