Elizabeth Debicki has described recreating the romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed on The Crown with United 93 and The Kite Runner's Khalid Abdalla as "a joy." In real life, the Princess and Fayed began dating in the summer of 1997. On Aug. 31 of that year, the couple was killed in a car crash in Paris which also claimed the life of the car's driver, Henri Paul (Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor).

