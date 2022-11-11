Read full article on original website
CMT Premiere: Jade Eagleson Drops Highly Choreographed, Honkytonk-Made Video "Shakin' In Them Boots"
Popular Canadian country singer Jade Eagleson's foot-stomping "Shakin' In Them Boots" is a readymade honkytonk song, complete with a boot-scooting dance hall video. James Barker, Blake Pendergrass, and Jacob Durrett wrote the song that Todd Clark produced. Silent K produced the video, and Ben Knechtel directed it. "I believe this...
Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean
Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Lil Kim Shares Heartfelt Message On Takeoff’s Passing: ‘Migos Is One Of My Top Favorite Groups’
Lil' Kim took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on Takeoff's passing.
Kandi and Xscape Just Stepped Out Together and Received a Huge Honor: "It’s a Blessing"
Kandi Burruss and her Xscape bandmates hit the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards and later performed. Get all the details. Xscape received one of the highest honors at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13: the Lady of Soul award. Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris,...
Rihanna Rocks Black Mini & Lace Up Sandals Holding Hands With A$AP Rocky For His Whisky Launch: Photos
Rihanna, 34, supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky‘s latest project when she showed up to a launch party with him at the Fleur Room. The bash celebrated the release of his new blended Canadian whisky from Mercer + Prince and they both turned heads in matching black fashionable outfits. RiRi rocked a long-sleeved black velvet dress with an opening in the bottom front under a black coat and gloves while A$AP, 34, donned a black leather blazer-style coat over a white top and jeans.
BET Announces New Air Date For 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced the new air date for “Soul Train Awards” 2022, now premiering Saturday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2, and VH1, hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine joins previously announced Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. BET also announced this year’s presenters to include JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor (BET+ Original Series “First Wives Club”), and Queen Naija.
Lori Harvey Is Stunning In Off White Look
Lori Harvey was spotted on the scene serving a LEWK in an Off White ensemble.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki loved filming scene when her Princess Diana first meets Dodi Fayed
Elizabeth Debicki has described recreating the romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed on The Crown with United 93 and The Kite Runner's Khalid Abdalla as "a joy." In real life, the Princess and Fayed began dating in the summer of 1997. On Aug. 31 of that year, the couple was killed in a car crash in Paris which also claimed the life of the car's driver, Henri Paul (Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor).
Lauren Graham Went Into ‘Shock’ After Peter Krause Split, Teases ‘Gilmore Girls’ Baby Daddy Reveal, More in New Book
Talking fast and not holding anything back! Lauren Graham revealed how she overcame the “shock” from her split with Peter Krause — and teased which Gilmore Girls character could be Rory Gilmore’s baby daddy — in her new book. “When my relationship of almost twelve years ended last year, I went into a sort of […]
Maren Morris Visits Disney World With Family And Films Holiday Special
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting into the holiday spirit at the most magical place on earth – Walt Disney World. The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer is slated to appear in the upcoming special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. To make the best out of the filming process, the country couple brought their son Hayes Andrew along.
"Yellowstone": Lainey Wilson Talks Discovering Her Character, Learning How to Act and Where She Fits In
"Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson often laments that her Louisiana accent is so thick that people don't understand what she's saying. Sunday night, the CMT, CMA and ACM winner will have an even bigger outlet and showcase for a wide range of her artistry. Wilson is making her...
Every Time Princess Diana Showed the Timeless Appeal of Chanel
Princess Diana’s wardrobe has provided endless amounts of inspiration over the years, not least because of her investment in timeless fashion. Case in point? Her love of Chanel, which she often turned to as a member of the royal family. From the double-breasted red coat she sported during a...
Nick Carter Launches Fund in Honor of Late Brother Aaron Carter
Nick Carter is paying it forward to honor the memory of his late brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member shared via Instagram Stories on Monday (Nov. 14), that he has started a donation fund in response to his brother’s passing. Proceeds benefit On Our Sleeves, an organization described as a “national movement.” On Our Sleeves helps children with their mental health by providing free, educational resources to communities across America “to educate families and empower advocates,” the website reads.
