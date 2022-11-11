ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Women's Fencing Heads to Chestnut Hill for Beanpot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard fencing will head up the road to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to compete in the annual Beanpot tournament. The Crimson will be seeking to win their 15th Beanpot in a row. Harvard will begin competition against MIT at 6:30 PM, then will...
