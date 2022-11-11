ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 16

RobX
3d ago

If I were a betting man, I would say he's working on a dispensary business plan (or some campaign contributer is) and knows this law is key to funding the venture.

Reply
7
GDivad Nosdivad
4d ago

I am all for it. Research has shown that they have the potential to cure alcohol and opiod addictipn.

Reply(1)
9
Earl H
3d ago

striving to keep us stoned and stupid. afraid we may see what is actually going on

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment

It appears the outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be a close vote, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor ‘Excited’ About Psychedelics Legalization Vote, Touting ‘Promising’ Medical Benefits Despite Not Endorsing Before Election

The governor of Colorado says he’s “excited” about the state’s historic vote last week to legalize psychedelics and create psilocybin healing centers, calling it a “promising” treatment option for certain mental health conditions. During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on...
COLORADO STATE
WAND TV

Biden-Harris admin announces $75 million to fund jobs in Illinois

WASHINGTON (WAND) — Over $75 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be funding new jobs in Illinois. The Biden-Harris administration announced on Tuesday that the Department of the Interior made $725 million available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to reclaim abandoned mine land and plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The announcement stated that millions of Americans live within one mile of an abandoned coal mine or an orphaned oil/gas well.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois bill would create new felony for unlawful selling of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois leaders are taking up the battle against opioids. They unveiled new legislation Tuesday to combat the crisis and illegal sales of fentanyl. The legislation targets the people who prey on those with drug addictions, saying they're poisoning the community. "This epidemic grows more serious each year,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Governor Signs Executive Orders Allowing Medical Marijuana Possession From Other States And Regulating Delta-8 THC

The governor of Kentucky signed two marijuana-related executive orders on Tuesday: one to allow patients who meet certain criteria to possess up to eight ounces of medical cannabis legally obtained from dispensaries in other states and another to regulate the sale of delta-8 THC products. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Chicago

Ivy Hall Damen, first social equity equity marijuana dispensary in Illinois, opens in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first social equity marijuana dispensary in Illinois has opened its doors in Chicago.Ivy Hall Damen, in Bucktown, opened Monday, and its ownership team is 61% Black.Recreational marijuana use and sales have been legal in Illinois since the start of 2020, but until now, every dispensary that has opened in Illinois has been operated by ownership teams that are mostly white. Even though the law legalizing recreational marijuana in Illinois included so-called "social equity" licenses set aside for businesses led by minorities, who were hardest hit by the war on drugs, those applicants found it difficult to...
CHICAGO, IL
Cadrene Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy