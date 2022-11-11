The Shafter Planning Commission approved conditional use permits for businesses looking to improve and expand their services in the city. The owners of True Value Hardware are looking to construct a fenced-in area in their parking lot that would house soil, lumber and materials. This would be additional storage space only and would not be a part of the retail store. Asked if customers would be allowed in the fenced-in area, applicant Yahya Mohamed said, "No, no customers would be allowed in that area. It is for storage purposes only." The commission did put restrictions on the permit, saying that the fence could be no taller than 6 feet tall and must have privacy slats installed on the fencing.

