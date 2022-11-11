Here’s the thing about bangs—they’re always in, just in different ways. Throughout the years, we’ve seen micro bangs, Birkin bangs, and curtain bangs rise to popularity as it-girls incorporate them into their looks to frame their faces and add a little spice. Trends used to take years to come and go, but with the speed of social media, trending hairstyles are popping up at a velocity that’s almost too quick to catch. Luckily, we were able to grab hold of the latest bang trend: "baby" curtain bangs.

11 HOURS AGO