Netflix, Walt Disney Studios Among Top Winners at 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards
The 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards, recognizing creative excellence in the marketing of film, television, home entertainment, gaming and live entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in Hollywood, at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson. During the Dolby Theater ceremony, Netflix was revealed as the network of the year, Microsoft Studios/Xbox as game publisher of the year, Walt Disney Studios as studio of the year and Trailer Park Group as agency of the year. Twenty-four individual winners were also recognized, with the full list of honorees below. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed...
Byrdie
"Baby Curtain Bangs" Are Like Curtain Bangs' Cool Younger Sister
Here’s the thing about bangs—they’re always in, just in different ways. Throughout the years, we’ve seen micro bangs, Birkin bangs, and curtain bangs rise to popularity as it-girls incorporate them into their looks to frame their faces and add a little spice. Trends used to take years to come and go, but with the speed of social media, trending hairstyles are popping up at a velocity that’s almost too quick to catch. Luckily, we were able to grab hold of the latest bang trend: "baby" curtain bangs.
What does $5,000 a month get you? The viral star barging into New York apartments
Come inside a shoebox studio apartment with a stripper pole in downtown Manhattan that rents for $2,095 (£1,764) a month. Or an $800 (£674) housing project unit with hand-painted kitchen walls. What about a luxury $5,000-a-month rental with marble countertops? Curious voyeurs can see them all on Caleb Simpson’s TikTok, and they won’t be alone. Nearly 6 million people follow his short-form house tours, romps that he bills as “this generation’s MTV Cribs”.
Dior Reissues Mini Lady Dior Handbag Carried by Princess Diana at Met Gala
LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior Handbags French event organizer Françoise...
Byrdie
Anya Taylor-Joy Proves Pigtails Can Be Sophisticated
Anya Taylor-Joy has quite the track record of playing characters from another time, like her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, and her performance as Emma Woodhouse in Emma. Now, Taylor-Joy brings the look of centuries past off the screen and on to the red carpet, where she wore a 19th-century-inspired petticoat along with grown-up pigtails.
Byrdie
'90s Bath Beads Are Back
It was only in due time that this would happen. It seems like when it comes to '90s and '00s-era nostalgia, just about anything is free game, no matter how nonsensical and cringey the concept may have been to the groups of people fortunate enough (or unfortunate, depending) to have experienced said concept in real time. See also: skinny brows, low-rise jeans, frosted makeup, and crimped hair, to name a few debatable trends making a comeback.
