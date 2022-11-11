Read full article on original website
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
Mapping Missouri's marijuana support: Major metros, Bootheel outlier backed amendment
Voters in Missouri’s four most populous metro areas drove approval of the amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state. Amendment 3 legalizes the possession, cultivation and retail sale of cannabis to people 21 and older. The measure on the Nov. 8 ballot passed with 53% approval statewide, but...
Kansas City founder to discuss building health care startups, raising funding
Missouri Business Alert is hosting a conversation Friday at noon with entrepreneur Dr. Brandy Archie about her experience growing a startup in Kansas City. Archie is the founder of AccessAble Living, which works to adapt environments to fit the needs of older adults to keep them living safely in their homes. Earlier this year, she launched Ask SAMIE, an app that expands her services beyond the Kansas City area. She received her doctorate in occupational therapy from Creighton University and has over 15 years of experience in home health and elder focused practice settings.
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
Federal investigation into child labor violations at meatpacking plants expands into Missouri
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the potentially illegal use of children working dangerous jobs at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in at least three states, and perhaps more. The Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court in Nebraska last week to stop Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc....
St. Louis neighborhood groups try to acquire vacant properties or get owners to fix them up
Brian Glaze has fond memories of the 10 years he lived on Annetta Avenue in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis. He and his wife, Kim, raised their three boys at the house and remember when the street was populated with families and city workers in the 1990s. They had...
Datebook: Global Entrepreneurship Week; Let's Talk About TikTok
Plan the week ahead with our calendar of business events from across the state:. Global Entrepreneurship Week*, hosted by multiple organizations | Monday-Friday. STL Startup Week*, hosted by multiple organizations | Monday-Friday | St. Louis. Tuesday. Building Your Personal Credit, hosted by the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Centers | 10...
