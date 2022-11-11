ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kansas City founder to discuss building health care startups, raising funding

Missouri Business Alert is hosting a conversation Friday at noon with entrepreneur Dr. Brandy Archie about her experience growing a startup in Kansas City. Archie is the founder of AccessAble Living, which works to adapt environments to fit the needs of older adults to keep them living safely in their homes. Earlier this year, she launched Ask SAMIE, an app that expands her services beyond the Kansas City area. She received her doctorate in occupational therapy from Creighton University and has over 15 years of experience in home health and elder focused practice settings.
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
Datebook: Global Entrepreneurship Week; Let's Talk About TikTok

Plan the week ahead with our calendar of business events from across the state:. Global Entrepreneurship Week*, hosted by multiple organizations | Monday-Friday. STL Startup Week*, hosted by multiple organizations | Monday-Friday | St. Louis. Tuesday. Building Your Personal Credit, hosted by the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Centers | 10...
