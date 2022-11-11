Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.

