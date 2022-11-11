ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is partnering with the Cardinals, Cardinals Care, Delaware North and the American Red Cross for the Cardinals’ 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive. The gift drive will be held Thursday, December 1, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Fans who donate a toy or gift card will receive a thermal mug full of hot chocolate from Delaware North, while supplies last. Donations are to be dropped off at Gate 4, and anyone unable to donate a toy can make a tax-deductible donation through December 1 by clicking here.
Saint Louis Ballet dancers pose with Stray Rescue pups ahead of Muttcracker contest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Ballet dancers visited the Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a photo shoot on Monday. The dancers dressed in Nutcracker costumes for the photo shoot with dogs. The photos will be used for the Muttcracker contest, which will allow pet owners to dress up their dogs and cats in Nutcracker costumes for a chance to win four tickets to The Nutcracker at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
Episode 209: Ben Poremba

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ben Poremba has been shaping the St. Louis food scene for more than a decade. Each of his restaurants tells a story. The tiny details are his favorite part. Arranging the flowers, helping pick out the decors, things some restauranters don’t get the chance to do. He opened Olio and Elaia in the Botanical Heights neighborhood 10 years ago. This month he opened Bar Moro, a Spanish concept in Clayton in the former space of Zoe Robinson’s Billie Jean. In between, there have been successes, including James Beard nominations, as well as failures. He has likely played a part in some of your favorite food memories, and he continues to dream of new endeavors. We sat down at his new restaurant to talk about food, culture, family and his goal of transporting diners with every bite.
St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning. The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to CityPark and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.
advantagenews.com

Various Veterans’ Day events today

The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups. Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year...
Mcdonald’s hosts fundraiser benefiting students and families affected by CVPA school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of the sales from two Mcdonald’s locations in St. Louis city were donated to Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate High on Tuesday. “My relationship with Miss Kuszca was unlike any other teacher I had,” said Tamia Gates, a CVPA student. “She was very special to me and she was just a really amazing person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
MoDOT, IDOT crews pretreat roads ahead of snowfall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT spent the day pretreating interstates and major roadways with liquid salt brine, ahead of forecasted snowfall Monday night and Tuesday morning. MoDOT officials spoke about their response to the pending snow event at a press conference Monday afternoon. “All...
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday. The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other...
