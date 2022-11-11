Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
KMOV
KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is partnering with the Cardinals, Cardinals Care, Delaware North and the American Red Cross for the Cardinals’ 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive. The gift drive will be held Thursday, December 1, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Fans who donate a toy or gift card will receive a thermal mug full of hot chocolate from Delaware North, while supplies last. Donations are to be dropped off at Gate 4, and anyone unable to donate a toy can make a tax-deductible donation through December 1 by clicking here.
KMOV
Saint Louis Ballet dancers pose with Stray Rescue pups ahead of Muttcracker contest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Ballet dancers visited the Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a photo shoot on Monday. The dancers dressed in Nutcracker costumes for the photo shoot with dogs. The photos will be used for the Muttcracker contest, which will allow pet owners to dress up their dogs and cats in Nutcracker costumes for a chance to win four tickets to The Nutcracker at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
KMOV
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The performance of Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy scheduled for Friday at Fox Theatre has been canceled after Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire. The Fox Theatre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Leno, the former host of the “Tonight Show,” suffered burns in a recent gasoline fire but said he was doing okay.
KMOV
Episode 209: Ben Poremba
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ben Poremba has been shaping the St. Louis food scene for more than a decade. Each of his restaurants tells a story. The tiny details are his favorite part. Arranging the flowers, helping pick out the decors, things some restauranters don’t get the chance to do. He opened Olio and Elaia in the Botanical Heights neighborhood 10 years ago. This month he opened Bar Moro, a Spanish concept in Clayton in the former space of Zoe Robinson’s Billie Jean. In between, there have been successes, including James Beard nominations, as well as failures. He has likely played a part in some of your favorite food memories, and he continues to dream of new endeavors. We sat down at his new restaurant to talk about food, culture, family and his goal of transporting diners with every bite.
KMOV
St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning. The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
KMOV
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For days now, the St. Louis region has seen freezing temperatures and many are left out on the streets without shelter. For years, the St. Patrick Center has been vying for money to open a more permanent home for the unhoused. Now, they’ve got it...
KMOV
St. Louis area schools brace for winter weather with snow days and virtual learning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The sights and sounds of winter are inching closer by the hour, as school districts across the metro dust off their learning plans for when winter weather strikes. “We start watching the weather three or four days in advance,” said Dan Gilman, Director of Transportation...
KMOV
St. Louis native Nikki Glaser named honoree Grand Marshal for Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis native Nikki Glaser has been named as the honoree Grand Marshal of the 2022 Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade. Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television host and radio host. She documented moving back to St. Louis in her realty show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”
KMOV
‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to CityPark and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.
advantagenews.com
Various Veterans’ Day events today
The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups. Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year...
KMOV
Everything you need to know about the first match at CITY PARK
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 22,000 fans will pack St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium CITY PARK this Wednesday for the inaugural match, an international friendly between City2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. News4 got a behind the scenes look at the stadium as it prepares to welcome fans...
KMOV
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meteorologists call for snow on Tuesday, has many people using their Monday night to make sure they are prepared for all scenarios. It was a steady stream of food on conveyer belts inside Schnucks at 170 and Ladue. “Well everyone I know is very concerned...
KMOV
Mcdonald’s hosts fundraiser benefiting students and families affected by CVPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of the sales from two Mcdonald’s locations in St. Louis city were donated to Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate High on Tuesday. “My relationship with Miss Kuszca was unlike any other teacher I had,” said Tamia Gates, a CVPA student. “She was very special to me and she was just a really amazing person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
KMOV
Metro businesses, community leaders look at new tools to combat smash-and-grab incidents
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The images of broken windows, and cased storefronts have become a focal point for businesses across the St. Louis metro in the last month. “We’re all fighting to stay alive and they’re targeting us,” said Ken Fowler, Director of Operations for Bella Bridesmaids, a boutique store that just opened in the Central West End a few weeks ago.
KMOV
MoDOT, IDOT crews pretreat roads ahead of snowfall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT spent the day pretreating interstates and major roadways with liquid salt brine, ahead of forecasted snowfall Monday night and Tuesday morning. MoDOT officials spoke about their response to the pending snow event at a press conference Monday afternoon. “All...
KMOV
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
KMOV
West County family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
KMOV
Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday. The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other...
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
