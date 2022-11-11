ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenhurst, NY

Proposed Dog Park Sparks Debate In Falconer

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A proposed dog park is causing a stir in the Village of Falconer, with mixed reactions for and against the project taking center stage at Monday’s Village Board Meeting. Nina Gustafson, President of the Falconer Rotary Club explained that her group has...
FALCONER, NY
Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event

The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
ERIE, PA
Erie Humane Society Announces Headliner for Rock & Rescue 2023

The Erie Humane Society has announced the line up for Rock & Rescue 2023 in August. According the Humane Society's Facebook, over 2,100 people attended the Rock & Rescue concert last August. Niko Moon, platinum country music artist, is set to headline Rock & Rescue 2023. Jordan Fletcher will open...
ERIE, PA
Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Open Next Week In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two emergency homeless shelters are expected to open sometime next week in Jamestown. In an update to the City Council on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the ever growing issue of homelessness in our region. He told the council that a shelter...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department to Host Christmas Tree Lane

The Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lane event this weekend. Roughly 20-30 Christmas tress will be on display, along with several local crafters who well be selling various holiday items. Additionally, winning houses from the Cochranton Junior Fair Board's Gingerbread House Contest will be on...
COCHRANTON, PA
Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter

Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
ERIE, PA
Diverse Erie Fallout Continues

In the last month, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis removed five members of Erie's diversity, equity and inclusion commission. Now, several prominent members of Erie's minority community are calling for Davis' resignation. Bishop Dwane Brock hosted other leaders at the Eagle's Nest in east Erie today, calling out Davis for...
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
ERIE, PA
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast

The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects

Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
ERIE, PA
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash

New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
MEADVILLE, PA
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
GIRARD, PA
SUV Damaged after Hitting Bear on Interstate 79

A SUV suffered heavy damage after hitting a bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 159.2 in Cussewago Township just before midnight Thursday. A 36-year-old Erie woman was driving when the bear walked onto...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

