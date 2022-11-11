Award-winning California native Tia Carroll has quietly accumulated one of the most impressive entertainment resumes in the Bay Area and has become one of the most sought-after female singers on the West Coast. Tia has headlined venues and festivals all over the world with her band as well as some very well-established host bands. She has shared stages with legends Ray Charles, Jimmy McCracklin, Syl Johnson, Sugar Pie DeSanto and B.B King, Tommy Castro, Elvin Bishop, Igor Prado and Eric Gales. She has earned a reputation for her up-beat and engaging manner on stage and audiences around the world are treated to an unforgettable show. Tia’s voice carries all the worldly wisdom she’s accumulated, as well as a playful attitude designed to seduce any ear. In 2007 Tia Carroll was nominated “Best Traditional Blues Woman” by the Jus Blues Music Foundation and awarded “Female Blues Vocalist Of The Year” by the West Coast Blues Hall Of Fame.

