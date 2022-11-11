Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Girl dragged down Queens street by robbers: 'They're the worst human beings alive'
A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens street by serial chain-snatchers on a scooter spoke out after police released video of the shocking robbery.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
Armed men rob people of jewelry, Rolexes in brazen NYC Diamond District heist
The two masked bandits targeted three or four people, all believed to be employees or owners, as they left Avis Diamond on W. 47th Street around 8:15 p.m.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.
Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
NC Duo Busted With Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop In East Garden City, Police Say
Two out-of-state men are facing charges after they were allegedly busted with loaded guns during a traffic stop on Long Island. State Police troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City. Troopers watched as their...
Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty
A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago. Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months...
2 men hospitalized in shooting at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
Two men were shot on Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill, according to police. A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the torso and face at the Gowanus Houses.
Former Aide Accused Of Fraudulently Using Client's EBT Card 17 Times At Smithtown Supermarket
A former aide was charged after investigators reported that she fraudulently used an elderly client's EBT card at a Long Island store more than a dozen times. Shatia Parker, age 30, of Riverland, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of petit larceny at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie
NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground
NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
Robbers steal man’s food container in Bronx subway station, leave victim with fractured ankle: NYPD
TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early […]
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
