Shore News Network

Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
Newsing the States

NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.

Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
CBS New York

NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie

NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
CBS New York

12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground

NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
