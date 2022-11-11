ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Comments / 0

Related
clarksonathletics.com

Knights blank Saints 1-0

Clarkson is headed back northeast on Rt. 11 with a 1-0 win behind Michelle Pasiechnyk's 27 save effort and her 5th shutout of the season. Darcie Lappan continues to get big goals for the Knights as she netted the only tally of the game at 6:46 of the 2nd period. Gabrielle David was credited with the assist on the goal. Both players are among or the national leaders in goals, assists, and points. Lappan is tops nationally in assists and points, while David is 3rd in the NCAA in both categories.
POTSDAM, NY
clarksonathletics.com

CU Men's Basketball Preview - vs. Oswego State (11/15)

Opening up the home portion of the schedule, the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team is facing one of its toughest challenges of the season in just its second game as the Golden Knights will host fifth-ranked Oswego State on Tuesday evening at Alumni Gymnasium. The Series: Oswego narrowly leads the...
POTSDAM, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson tops Big Red 4-1

Clarkson would get the start they needed against Cornell when Ayrton Martino would get his first goal of the season just 1:11 into the start of the game and Jordan Power would also get his first of the year on the Power Play at 3:53. In the 2nd period the...
POTSDAM, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Chateauneuf and Richard in Top Half at NCAA Division III Mideast Regional

Canton, NY - Freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf and senior Dylan Richard each finished 79th overall to place in the top half of the field, leading the Clarkson University Cross Country team at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, held on Saturday at Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
POTSDAM, NY
mynbc5.com

Peru High School quarterback Zach O'Connell has record-setting day in 44-16 win over Massena Central

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Peru High School football’s 44-16 win over Massena Central High School will be remembered as the win that got them to the New York high school football regional finals. Another memory that Nighthawk fans will remember is their senior quarterback setting the record for most single-season passing touchdowns in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC). For the accolade, he praises his teammates for his success.
WEST CHAZY, NY
clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson Swimmers & Divers Sweep Second Straight Dual Meet

Potsdam, NY – Five swimmers won multiple events for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team, as the Golden Knights picked up their second straight dual meet sweep against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon at Fuller Pool. The Golden Knights' women won 177-112, their fourth straight victory over...
POTSDAM, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Edwards

The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
EDWARDS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy