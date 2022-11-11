Read full article on original website
Knights blank Saints 1-0
Clarkson is headed back northeast on Rt. 11 with a 1-0 win behind Michelle Pasiechnyk's 27 save effort and her 5th shutout of the season. Darcie Lappan continues to get big goals for the Knights as she netted the only tally of the game at 6:46 of the 2nd period. Gabrielle David was credited with the assist on the goal. Both players are among or the national leaders in goals, assists, and points. Lappan is tops nationally in assists and points, while David is 3rd in the NCAA in both categories.
CU Men's Basketball Preview - vs. Oswego State (11/15)
Opening up the home portion of the schedule, the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team is facing one of its toughest challenges of the season in just its second game as the Golden Knights will host fifth-ranked Oswego State on Tuesday evening at Alumni Gymnasium. The Series: Oswego narrowly leads the...
Clarkson tops Big Red 4-1
Clarkson would get the start they needed against Cornell when Ayrton Martino would get his first goal of the season just 1:11 into the start of the game and Jordan Power would also get his first of the year on the Power Play at 3:53. In the 2nd period the...
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
Chateauneuf and Richard in Top Half at NCAA Division III Mideast Regional
Canton, NY - Freshman Nathalie Chateauneuf and senior Dylan Richard each finished 79th overall to place in the top half of the field, leading the Clarkson University Cross Country team at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals, held on Saturday at Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
Peru High School quarterback Zach O'Connell has record-setting day in 44-16 win over Massena Central
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Peru High School football’s 44-16 win over Massena Central High School will be remembered as the win that got them to the New York high school football regional finals. Another memory that Nighthawk fans will remember is their senior quarterback setting the record for most single-season passing touchdowns in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC). For the accolade, he praises his teammates for his success.
Clarkson Swimmers & Divers Sweep Second Straight Dual Meet
Potsdam, NY – Five swimmers won multiple events for the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving team, as the Golden Knights picked up their second straight dual meet sweep against St. Michael's College on Saturday afternoon at Fuller Pool. The Golden Knights' women won 177-112, their fourth straight victory over...
The Place I Live: Edwards
The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
