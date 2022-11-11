Clarkson is headed back northeast on Rt. 11 with a 1-0 win behind Michelle Pasiechnyk's 27 save effort and her 5th shutout of the season. Darcie Lappan continues to get big goals for the Knights as she netted the only tally of the game at 6:46 of the 2nd period. Gabrielle David was credited with the assist on the goal. Both players are among or the national leaders in goals, assists, and points. Lappan is tops nationally in assists and points, while David is 3rd in the NCAA in both categories.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO