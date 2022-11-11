Read full article on original website
Ron Kingman
4d ago
I thought November 8th was voting day... I wasn't aware it was voting season. Katie Hobbs is in charge of voting in a race where she's running for governor? hmmmm 🤔
Dennis Mack
4d ago
if they are late getting in then they shouldn't be counted!! democrats are cheating again. Did they find another truck out back. hmmmm
Valerie Holt
4d ago
May I say that Katie Hobbs should have changed this just to make it so easy to be able to vote something's not fair here and something's not right please answer respond to why it's taken so long every other state has their ballot count except Arizona Las Vegas
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
knau.org
Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position
Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026. Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters. The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will...
KTAR.com
Republican Abe Hamadeh closes in on Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes saw her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh dwindle Tuesday evening in the Arizona attorney general race. Mayes’ advantage was at just 771 votes as of around 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The gap was 3,191 votes after...
AZFamily
New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
Juan Ciscomani declared winner of District 6 Congressional seat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Juan Ciscomani will represent the newly-redrawn Congressional District 6, which covers most of Southeastern Arizona, including the eastern portion of Pima County and much of Tucson's east side. AP has called the race for Ciscomani, a former advisor to Governor Doug Ducey, nearly a week...
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
12news.com
Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign
PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
azpm.org
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues
Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.
5 Weird Laws In Arizona You Won't Believe Are Real
The state has some pretty unbelievable laws.
Businesses ask Pima Supes to help reduce crime
Business owners are pleading with Pima County Supervisors for help fighting crime. They say it’s street crime from drug users and homeless people.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
