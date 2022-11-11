ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nicholls.edu

Nicholls CROWN Members Receive Free Suits at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Dress for Success Event

THIBODAUX, La. — The Kappa Mu Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. Fraternity served as mentors to Nicholls CROWN at the Dress For Success event. The seminar stressed the importance of a professional image, and participants learned how to develop a powerful business image, the do’s and don’ts when wearing a suit, and how to master the image principles needed to succeed in the workforce. At the end of the seminar, every participant left with a “Phree” suit and tie.
THIBODAUX, LA
nicholls.edu

Colonel Esports to Compete at a Red Bull Campus Clutch Last Chance Qualifier

THIBODAUX, La. — Colonel Esports’ VALORANT team represented Nicholls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, at the semi-finals for the Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament, a global university student esports tournament where players team up and represent their campus with the chance to play on the world stage.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time

Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 2 Canal Street

Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy