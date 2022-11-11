ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, CO

cpr.org

Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado

Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dormant railroad that served Camp Hale National Monument looking to come back to life

A complex, multifront battle over a dormant railroad from Pueblo to Minturn and Eagle continues to simmer. The Tennessee Pass rail line, built in 1881 and taken out of service in 1997, recently attracted interest in reviving the line from both a company wanting to ship grain from its large agricultural holdings in eastern Colorado to West Coast flour mills and from a company interested in reestablishing passenger service from southern Colorado some 220 miles northwest to the Eagle-Vail area, something not seen since 1964.
MINTURN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

