This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
WKRN
Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
WKRN
From power lines to pollinator habitat
Land set aside for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
WKRN
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
WKRN
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student.
WKRN
Man shot in driveway of South Nashville home
Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting in Madison. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee …. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee ties. Police provide update after officer shot in foot. Police provide update after officer shot...
WKRN
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
WKRN
Sickness complicates substitute teacher shortage
As school systems struggle to find substitute teachers, the problem is only getting worse as widespread illness hits classrooms.
WKRN
Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins
Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage.
WKRN
Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter opening Sunday
With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold weather shelter in Nashville.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters.
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
WKRN
Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County
A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou.
WKRN
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files lawsuit against MNPD
The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
WKRN
Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states with 'high' flu activity
The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity.
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
