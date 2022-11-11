ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
LAKE CITY, MN
Statewide DFL Candidates Sweep Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- DFL candidates for statewide office won all of their races in Tuesday’s election. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha also got more votes than their GOP challengers in Olmsted County. The unofficial vote totals are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
AUSTIN, MN

