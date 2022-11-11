Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Singer-Songwriter Performs New Original Song Live on Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day, and this morning there was a special live, "ThankYou Veterans" broadcast in SE Minnesota. People calling in to thank loved ones for serving, comments from Spotted In Rochester being shared, and a live performance of a very powerful song, fitting for this day. Click Play to...
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!
You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
First Accumulating Snow of the Season Possible in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first accumulating snowfall of the season is possible in Rochester this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse predicts light snowfall will occur on-and-off Monday through Thursday. Forecasters say Rochester has a 97% chance of seeing at least two inches of snow this week. Heavier snow...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Rochester City Council Considering Sidewalk Repair Funding Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A change in the way the City of Rochester pays for sidewalk replacement and repair projects is on the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the City Council. The establishment of a Sidewalk Improvement District Program has been up for discussion numerous times over the...
Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
Statewide DFL Candidates Sweep Olmsted County
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- DFL candidates for statewide office won all of their races in Tuesday’s election. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha also got more votes than their GOP challengers in Olmsted County. The unofficial vote totals are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
Comments / 0